What are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more in the lead up to the Week 3 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
Andy Reid on Derwin James
"He's playing real good football right now. He's a heck of a player—smart, makes their calls. Good player. Good cover guy, good tackler."
Patrick Mahomes on Justin Herbert
"His arm talent is crazy. I mean the way he's able to throw some of these throws, it's kind of like when you throw it it's like I don't know if this is a good throw but he's always hitting it perfectly in there so it's always a great throw. He's someone who has a lot of talent and is learning more and more as he gets in this league. Whenever you can have success without having the knowledge, usually you start getting more and more knowledge and you get even better.
Mahomes on similarities between him and Herbert
"He's a little bit bigger than I am. He's a big guy with a strong arm and he can move around. He definitely does it in his own way, but he has a lot of success doing it."
Mahomes on playing the Chargers in the first divisional game
"Yeah it's the AFC West. It's definitely going to be a massive game. If you look across the AFC West in general, we have a lot of really good football teams and so every single one of these games that we play against each other will be extremely important. We understand that and they have a lot of playmakers that are healthy and that are ready to go and I'm sure they want to win."
Mahomes on facing Derwin James
"Yeah he's a one of kind player so having him out there, I mean he can play the deep safety or literally be at the line of scrimmage just as good. You don't get players like that all the time that can literally do it all. He's a special player that you have to account for on every single play."
Reid on Brandon Staley and his thoughts on the younger generation of head coaches in the league
"I think it's great for the league. I think the influx of young guys is tremendous. This kid here, he's a good football coach. Everywhere he's been, he's been successful and done a nice job. I've been watching his team here and they sure play well. But in general, I'd just tell you I think it's good for the league. I feel the same way about the quarterbacks coming in, I think that's tremendous. I was that at one time, many moons ago, so I understand how it goes but I think it's great."
Reid on Staley putting his 'stamp' on the Chargers
"I think you put your mark on it right away. He's letting his personality show to his players, and they've worked here now for a few months so you can see it with how his defense is different—similar but different—and it looks like the guys are really responding to it."
Chiefs' OL Creed Humphrey on Chargers' defensive line
"The Chargers, they have a really talented D-Line, a really talented front seven really so it's going to present good opportunities for us, good challenges for us. It's really just about playing with mentality and we're excited to get out there and play this week."
