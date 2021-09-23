Asante Samuel Jr. Awarded NFL Rookie of the Week  

On Thursday it was announced that Chargers' cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. won the Pepsi Rookie of The Week Award for his Week 2 performance against Dallas. Samuel received 45-percent of the fan vote to bring in his first NFL accolade.

The rookie corner went up against some of the NFL's top receivers last Sunday in CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper and Samuel proved he was ready for the challenge. In the first quarter against Dallas, he recorded his first career interception off a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb that he returned for 26-yards.

The 21-year-old rookie became the youngest Chargers cornerback to pick off a pass in the last 25 seasons. He also recorded four tackles against Dallas to bring his total to eight on the season. Samuel talked about what it means for him to get this award.