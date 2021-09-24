Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 3 matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|Michael Davis Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chiefs
|Adam Teicher
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Shelley Smith
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Emmanuel Acho
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Jeremy Fowler
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Domonique Foxworth
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Rob Ninkovich
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Laura Rutledge
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Kevin Seifert
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Damien Woody
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Jay Morrison
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Chris Burke
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Katherine Terrell
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Ted Nguyen
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Jenny Vrentas
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Jason La Canfora
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.