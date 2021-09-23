Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

DJ's Mailbag: Keys to Slowing Down the Chiefs

Sep 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM
092321_DJMailbagKC_CMS

Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer fan questions from Instagram.

Below is the Week 3 installment:

What do you see in the Chargers going into Week 3? - @lil_6l4zy

"Well, I see that their problems are all solvable, that's what's encouraging. I mean offensively they've just moved the ball up and down the field, they've gotta find a way to finish drives and eliminate penalties, which is all within their control. I think defensively they've done a nice job, you know the ball might have been moved a little bit last week but they kept the score down. That's what good defenses do, you gotta be able to win games when you hold a team to 20 points, so that's all encouraging."

Do you think we will see more Josh Palmer and Jalen Guyton this week? - hack_attack17

"That's a good question, to me you kind of see what kind of game you find yourself in. I'd like to see the Chargers, if they can, get a little bit more going with their ground game. The unique thing is both those guys can get involved with that a little bit too; you see them involved on some jet sweeps with their speed or even just kind of extended run game with some quick hitters and let them run after the catch. It's a good problem to have if you're the Chargers. There's a lot of mouths to feed, a lot of good players."

What ways will coach Staley's defense look to slow down the Chiefs offense? - jride196

"I think you gotta force the Chiefs to be patient and even force them to run the ball. If you can take away those explosive plays, you gotta eliminate the three-play drives. They're gonna score points, they are gonna move the football, but you've got to be from a defensive standpoint, really, really good as a tackling team and you've gotta keep the ball from sailing over your head. If the Chiefs have some 10-, 12-play drives that result in field goals and touchdowns, you know that's gonna happen, you just gotta eliminate those two- and three-play drives they're famous for."

What are some concrete ways that coaches typically [teach] to limit penalties? - ahn_dgjn

"I think it's just a constant focus and you've gotta be able to show it on the video and you've gotta be able to coach your way through it. It's not as simple as saying, 'Don't do that.' You've gotta be able to show them this is why you got a penalty. A lot of times it's because you're out of position, there's a technique error involved there so if you can fix that, that'll help eliminate those penalties. Because penalties usually happen when you find yourself in a bad position, so how do you avoid getting in those bad positions? That's something you can teach and that's something you can rep on the field."

From what you've seen, why haven't [the Chargers] been able to score in the red zone the last two games? - @kevvvnnn

"It's been a couple different things. You have the turnovers, obviously, and then I think the penalties last week were huge. You're 1st-and-goal at the two [yard line,] you know that's a pretty desirable place to be, and then you have a penalty that knocks you back and that just sets you off track. It's the same two issues that have kind of cropped up here in a couple games, it's red zone, it's not turning the football over and it's staying on schedule and avoiding penalties. Because those just kill you when you get down there."

How do the Chargers fix their red zone offense? - shaglund01

"I think when they get down there in the tight red zone, when they get down in there close, I think this offensive line, especially this interior, can really generate some push. It's a throwing league and the Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but they also have a guy in Austin Ekeler that can run with power behind his pads and with leverage, and I think maybe you can commit a little bit more to that run game once you get down there inside the tight red zone."

Photos: Chiefs Week Begins for the Bolts

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

210922_PracticeGallery_003
1 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_001
2 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_002
3 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_005
4 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_004
5 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_007
6 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_008
7 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_009
8 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_006
9 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_010
10 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_011
11 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_012
12 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_013
13 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_014
14 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_015
15 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_016
16 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_017
17 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_019
18 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_018
19 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_020
20 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_023
21 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_021
22 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_024
23 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_022
24 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_025
25 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_027
26 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_026
27 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_028
28 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_033
29 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_029
30 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_030
31 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_041
32 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_031
33 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_032
34 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_034
35 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_036
36 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_035
37 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_037
38 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_038
39 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_039
40 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_040
41 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_042
42 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_043
43 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_044
44 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_046
45 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_045
46 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_047
47 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_048
48 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_049
49 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_050
50 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_052
51 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210922_PracticeGallery_051
52 / 52
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How Does the First Divisional Game Present A 'Great Opportunity' For Chargers?

Head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, and safety Nasir Adderley talked about how the Bolts are preparing to face their first divisional opponent of the 2021 season.
news

Week 3: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 3 of 2021.
news

Week 3 Injury Report | Chargers at Chiefs

A look at the injury report as we head into Week 3 of the 2021 season.
news

Antonio Cromartie Receives First Nomination for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The former Chargers cornerback was one of 10 first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
Latest News
Advertising