Week 3 Injury Report | Chargers at Chiefs

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into the third week of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot/Ankle
|DNP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Matt Feiler
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Toe
|DNP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Abdomen
|LP
|Chris Jones
|DE
|Wrist
|LP
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Hip
|LP
|Blake Bell
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|Trey Smith
|G
|Wrist
|FP
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|Austin Blythe
|C
|Abdomen
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
