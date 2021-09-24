Top Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Planning to Counter the Chiefs' 'Eye Candy' on Offense? 

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in a game 10 times throughout the first two seasons of his career. Herbert threw for 337 and 338 yards in Week 1 and Week 2 respectively and if he throws 300 yards or more in Sunday's game, he will set the all-time record for 300-yard games through the first two seasons of a career.

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what he's seen from his quarterback over the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

"I think it's a combination that he plays outstanding in-structure," Lombardi said. "Meaning that, when the play works the way you want it to work, the ball gets out on time to the right receiver accurately. When there's a little bit of adversity, whether there's a rusher coming free or no one is open, he can buy time and make a big-time throw downfield — just that combination of playing within the offense when it's appropriate, but also, making a play when maybe we didn't dial up the perfect scheme. As time goes on, you just get more confidence and trust in the way he operates. He's kind of a great combination of those two things."

Going back to Lombardi's time with the New Orleans Saints just a season ago, he had an eye on Herbert. Lombardi recalled what he thought of Herbert when he heard the story of a rookie quarterback making his debut with no warning at all knowing New Orleans was going to face him a few weeks later.

"I just think that it says a lot about his natural feel for the game and his instincts," he said. "That guy didn't really have any practice reps that week to speak of. He was just kind of told the last minute to go out and play. Playing as well as he did, I think it tells you that he's just a natural. He has a natural feel for the game and is a competitor. As good as he is in practice that, gameday kind of brings out the best in him. Like I said, it was very impressive."

Now with Lombardi and Herbert as teammates this year against the Chiefs, he expressed that his offense has to have urgency when it comes to finding the end zone and can't trade in field goals for touchdowns.

On the flip side, Lombardi talked about the type of player that Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu is, and discussed what challenges he gives opposing offenses.