Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Planning to Counter the Chiefs' 'Eye Candy' on Offense? 

Sep 23, 2021 at 05:52 PM
Cory Kennedy
Asante FTP pic

Despite both teams averaging over 400 yards of offense the last two weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 3 at 1-1, coming off one-score losses in Week 2.

With all that said, Sunday's divisional matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is shaping up to be a good one.

Here are the top takeaways from Thursday's press conference with Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi and Asante Samuel Jr.

Preparing for the Chiefs offense

Fresh off his first career interception and Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honor, Chargers' cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has no time to re-live the moments from last week's game.

It's on to Kansas City.

With the focus fully on how to solve the problems the Kansas City Chiefs offense presents, Samuel Jr. talked about how he's preparing this week to face off against the Chiefs speedster wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. For Samuel, it's important to keep the same mindset no matter the caliber receiver he faces.

"It's all about preparation," Samuel Jr. said. "If you prepare throughout the week and make sure you know your calls and you're supposed to be where you're supposed to be, then you'll be fine and just go out there and compete."

Samuel Jr. talked about how he's 'excited to compete' against a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and is thankful for the challenge that this game presents.

For defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, he talked about how the Chiefs offense can hurt you in a variety of ways besides just pure speed they have in the receiving corps.

To counter that, the Chargers are going to have to keep their eyes 'glued on a lot of people this week,' according to Hill.

"A lot of those jet-orbit motions they do, the timing motions," he said. "They try to get you with the eye candy. You have to have keys. That's what they try to do, they try to mess with your lens — try to get your eyes off of things that you shouldn't. We all have a responsibility in our scheme, and guys have to make sure they're not looking at the things they're not supposed to.

Hill explained the Chargers have to focus in on each and every play because once you get relaxed, that's when the Chiefs can strike.

Hill also talked about how he plans to defend the 'off-script' plays that Travis Kelce and Mahomes develop quite frequently, as Kelce recently discussed on Monday Night Football how he and Mahomes can 'make [stuff] up' when they're out there on offense.

"If you have that responsibility on [Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce, and you're matched on him, you can't get nosy looking at what [Chiefs QB] Patrick [Mahomes] is doing," he said. "Is he running around? That's my guy, I have to stay connected to him. Even if you are connected, he's trying to drill the ball in there, because he's trying to get it to his playmakers. We have to be aware. That has to be our intention on every play out there."

Lombardi on what he's seen from Justin Herbert in 2021

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in a game 10 times throughout the first two seasons of his career. Herbert threw for 337 and 338 yards in Week 1 and Week 2 respectively and if he throws 300 yards or more in Sunday's game, he will set the all-time record for 300-yard games through the first two seasons of a career.

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what he's seen from his quarterback over the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

"I think it's a combination that he plays outstanding in-structure," Lombardi said. "Meaning that, when the play works the way you want it to work, the ball gets out on time to the right receiver accurately. When there's a little bit of adversity, whether there's a rusher coming free or no one is open, he can buy time and make a big-time throw downfield — just that combination of playing within the offense when it's appropriate, but also, making a play when maybe we didn't dial up the perfect scheme. As time goes on, you just get more confidence and trust in the way he operates. He's kind of a great combination of those two things."

Going back to Lombardi's time with the New Orleans Saints just a season ago, he had an eye on Herbert. Lombardi recalled what he thought of Herbert when he heard the story of a rookie quarterback making his debut with no warning at all knowing New Orleans was going to face him a few weeks later.

"I just think that it says a lot about his natural feel for the game and his instincts," he said. "That guy didn't really have any practice reps that week to speak of. He was just kind of told the last minute to go out and play. Playing as well as he did, I think it tells you that he's just a natural. He has a natural feel for the game and is a competitor. As good as he is in practice that, gameday kind of brings out the best in him. Like I said, it was very impressive."

Now with Lombardi and Herbert as teammates this year against the Chiefs, he expressed that his offense has to have urgency when it comes to finding the end zone and can't trade in field goals for touchdowns.

On the flip side, Lombardi talked about the type of player that Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu is, and discussed what challenges he gives opposing offenses.

"He just gets around the football and creates turnovers. Just a guy that you really have to be aware of. They have a number of good players. [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo does a great job with them, just creating a bunch of different looks. He disguises things, a lot of pressure. It's a high-pressure defense that you really have to be on your 'A' game."

Odds and Ends

  • Samuel Jr. talked about what it meant to win the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award: "It's definitely a blessing. I want to thank my family, my friends, my fans and Bolt Nation for helping me get the award. I couldn't have done it without them."
  • On the challenge of being a rookie corner: "I'm a rookie, I am going to get tested to see if I'm supposed to belong here. I honestly think I am supposed to be here. I just have to prove it to the world, not myself."
  • Renaldo Hill on cornerback Michael Davis' performance thus far this season: "He's our CB1 and he's been playing pretty well. I know the more and more he gets experienced with the scheme, and he can find out where to get his opportunities, he'll play more calmly. But he's doing everything we ask."

Photos: Week 3 Prep Continues for Chargers

Check out the best photos from the Bolts Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

210923_Gallery_009
1 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_001
2 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_003
3 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_004
4 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_002
5 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_005
6 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_006
7 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_008
8 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_018
9 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_010
10 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_016
11 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_013
12 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_014
13 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_015
14 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_019
15 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_023
16 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_020
17 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_021
18 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_022
19 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_024
20 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_032
21 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_025
22 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_035
23 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_029
24 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_030
25 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_031
26 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_059
27 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_034
28 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_036
29 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_037
30 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_049
31 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_039
32 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_040
33 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_041
34 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_027
35 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_042
36 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_043
37 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_045
38 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_050
39 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_044
40 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_046
41 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_047
42 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_060
43 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_048
44 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_051
45 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_052
46 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_055
47 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_056
48 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_057
49 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210923_Gallery_033
50 / 50
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How Does the First Divisional Game Present A 'Great Opportunity' For Chargers?

Head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, and safety Nasir Adderley talked about how the Bolts are preparing to face their first divisional opponent of the 2021 season.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers "Putting Focus on Us" Heading into Week 3

With time to study the film from Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Staley, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa discussed the focus on the future.
news

Top Takeaways: How the Chargers Will "Grow" from Loss to Cowboys

"I mean it's the NFL so [there's] gonna be adversity. We are the best of the best that play this game so we gotta learn how to let that adversity hit and overcome it. I feel like this team is gonna do that."
news

Three Takeaways: Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott, Former Roommates Reunite Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Joey Bosa relives his college days living with Ezekiel Elliot, talks about what it means to face him in the NFL
news

Three Takeaways: Why Are the Chargers "Excited for the Challenge" to Face Cowboys?

Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Kyzir White talked about preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and how the Bolts can improve heading into Week 2.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Derwin James Feel in 2021 Debut?

Take a look at three big things from Monday's press conference. 
news

Mike Williams Changes Chargers' 'Movie' with Fourth Quarter Touchdown

"He's one of those guys that goes up and 50/50 balls are more like 75/25."
news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater vs. Chase Young Rematch In The NFL

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conference with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, left tackle Rashawn Slater and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.
news

Three Takeaways: Expect A 'Different' Nasir Adderley in 2021

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Derwin James.
news

Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen Talk 'Explosive Playmakers' on Washington Football Team

Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen discussed preparations, key players for Washington during Monday's press conference.
news

Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

"He's a guy that you trust so much and so when in doubt you find him and throw him the football because you know exactly what he's gonna do the way he talks to the quarterback with body language."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
Latest News
Advertising