Antonio Cromartie Receives First Nomination for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The former Chargers cornerback was one of 10 first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. In addition, the NFL is once again including a fan vote for all 122 nominees. Click here to vote for Cromartie and other Bolts' nominees!
Check out the entire list of former Chargers nominated:
- CB Antonio Cromartie
- S Rodney Harrison
- RB Eric Metcalf
- FB Lorenzo Neal
- DE Leslie O'Neal
- S Bob Sanders
- DE Neil Smith
- LB Takeo Spikes
- WR Wes Welker
