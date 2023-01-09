Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) on Super Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Saturday's game will mark the 14th all-time meeting between both teams — and the first one in the postseason. The Chargers hold a 9-4 regular season advantage over the Jaguars, including winning four out of the last five in Jacksonville. The Bolts will face a team from the AFC South, a division that was created in 2002, in the postseason for the fourth time in team history.

This playoff matchup will be the second meeting between both teams this season, as they faced off in Week 3 of the regular season.

The early season meeting saw quarterback Justin Herbert throw for 297 yards and a touchdown in his first game since suffering a rib injury the week prior. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer had 99 receiving yards in the game. Defensively, the team had a total of six tackles for loss on the day, with defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day leading the team with two.

GAME DATE/TIME

Saturday, January 14

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)

WATCH ON TV

Network: NBC

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Peacock Every game is available on Peacock. For additional information on how to watch, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES