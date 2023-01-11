Wild Card Round Injury Report | Chargers at Jaguars

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars as we head into the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|OLB Joey Bosa
|Groin
|Full
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|Full
|FB Zander Horvath
|Ankle
|Full
|LB Kenneth Murray, Jr.
|Neck
|Full
|LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Biceps
|Full
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Full
|WR Mike Williams
|Back
|DNP
*The Chargers conducted a walkthrough Tuesday and the report is an estimation.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|WR Jamal Agnew
|Shoulder
|Limited
|QB Trevor Lawrence
|Toe
|Limited
|LS Ross Matiscik
|Back
|DNP
|K Riley Patterson
|Right Knee
|DNP
|OL Brandon Scherff
|Abdomen
|Limited
