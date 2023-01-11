Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Wild Card Week 

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On preparing for his first playoff game as an NFL Head Coach:

"It's really special. You dream your whole life to be able to compete at the highest level in sports. That was always my dream, as a young kid, was to be able to compete at the highest level in sports, and to be on this type of stage where the best of the best are in one tournament, that's where you want to be. I've experienced being in the playoffs before at the other places that I've been. That is certainly the case when you make it to the playoffs; it's the very best players, the very best teams, the very best coaches, the very best organizations. That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here. Like I said, it's just the beginning."

On Herbert's first playoff game and 'qualities of quarterbacks who perform well in the postseason':

"I think that Justin's whole life, he has performed well in these types of games, these types of environment. His last season at Oregon, he did about all you could do, as a college player. He has always played his best when the stage is the biggest. That is how his career has been in the NFL. In primetime, the big games he has had for the first three years, he has always risen to the occasion because that is the type of competitor that he is. Now, just getting to that stage where he is joining up with his teammates, and there is a team around him that is really excited to compete and be a team out there. He is going to have a good week of practice, like he always does. I know that he will be ready to play."

On Trevor Lawrence's development since Week 3:

"Just more experience; more time on task, ,ore familiarity with their skill group. Their skill group has been intact the whole season, so him having that chemistry with that skill group. You can tell all of those guys in the skill positions have really improved down the stretch, as well, and featuring what they do well. I think that they have done a good job playing to Trevor's strengths as a football player. He is the same player that he has been his whole life. Coming out of Cartersville, Georgia, he has always been a really good distributor, a guy that is a play-maker, a guy that can play well in the clutch. He is having a great season."

On the importance of C Corey Linsley's playoff experience for the offensive line: