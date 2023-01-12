Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January by the league office. The award is a career-first for Dicker.

Dicker closed out his regular season with a nearly flawless six weeks to help propel the Chargers to a postseason berth. Since the beginning of December, Dicker totaled 47 points, ranking second in the AFC among kickers in points scored. He made 25-of-26 total kicks (96.2 pct.), including 11-of-12 field goals (91.7 pct.). His 96.2 total kicking percentage was the second-best ever by an AFC rookie kicker after December among players with at least 20 kicks (Buffalo's Tyler Bass in 2020).

A two-time Player of the Week winner, Dicker made 21-of-22 field goals (95.5 pct.) on the season, the best field goal percentage by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger (min. 15 att.).