Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January by the league office. The award is a career-first for Dicker.
Dicker closed out his regular season with a nearly flawless six weeks to help propel the Chargers to a postseason berth. Since the beginning of December, Dicker totaled 47 points, ranking second in the AFC among kickers in points scored. He made 25-of-26 total kicks (96.2 pct.), including 11-of-12 field goals (91.7 pct.). His 96.2 total kicking percentage was the second-best ever by an AFC rookie kicker after December among players with at least 20 kicks (Buffalo's Tyler Bass in 2020).
A two-time Player of the Week winner, Dicker made 21-of-22 field goals (95.5 pct.) on the season, the best field goal percentage by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger (min. 15 att.).
Dicker is the seventh Bolt, and first since Darren Sproles in 2008, to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. He's the third Chargers kicker to earn the recognition, joining John Carney (September 1993, October 1994 and September 1996) and Greg Davis (October 1997).
