Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Playoff Power Rankings: Where Are Bolts Ahead of Wild Card Round?

Jan 10, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Power Rankings WC Weekend

The Chargers wrapped up their regular season and prepare to travel to Jacksonville for their first playoff game since 2018.

Following Week 18 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Super Wild Card Weekend against the Jaguars.

No. 7: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 7)

No. 7: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 7)

The Los Angeles Chargers came into the 2022 season with lofty expectations. With a loaded offense and a defense that added some big-name pieces in the offseason, some saw the Bolts as a legitimate threat to the Chiefs in the AFC West.

But L.A's annually terrible injury luck continued, and the Chargers' play was inconsistent. Ten games into the season, the Chargers were 5-5 and in danger of missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

However ... it has been a different story since then...

Among the AFC's wild-card teams, the Chargers appear to be the best-equipped to make a run in the postseason tournament. And so long as the defense can continue to keep pace with Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Los Angeles' ninth-ranked offense entering Week 18, the Chargers are going to be the team no one wants to face in a must-win game.

No. 10: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 10)

Top Shots: Regular Season Finale in Denver

Check out the best shots as the Chargers wrapped up their regular season slate in Denver against the Broncos

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
1 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
2 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
3 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
4 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
5 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
6 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
7 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
8 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
9 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
10 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
11 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
12 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
13 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
14 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
15 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
16 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
17 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
18 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
19 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
20 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
21 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
22 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
23 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
24 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
25 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
26 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
27 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
28 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
29 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
30 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
31 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
32 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
33 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
34 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
35 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
36 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
37 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
38 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
39 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
40 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
41 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
42 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
43 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
44 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
45 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
46 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
47 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
48 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
49 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
50 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
51 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
52 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
53 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
54 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
55 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
56 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
57 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
58 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
59 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
60 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
61 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
62 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
63 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
64 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
65 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
66 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
67 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
68 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
69 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
70 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
71 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
72 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
73 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
74 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
75 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
76 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
77 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
78 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
79 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
80 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
81 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
82 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
83 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
84 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
85 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
86 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
87 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
88 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
89 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
90 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
91 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
92 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
93 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
94 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
95 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
96 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
97 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
98 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
99 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
100 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
101 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
102 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
103 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
104 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
105 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
106 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 7: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 9)

No. 6: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 7)

The Chargers are peaking at the right time offensively and defensively. They got ripped by the Jaguars in Week 3 with a banged-up Justin Herbert, but their defense is now capable of playing lights out. Herbert and Austin Ekeler have plenty around them to score the necessary complementary points. Los Angeles can make the top three in the AFC sweat if it can cool off Jacksonville on the road.

No. 8: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 8)

Photos: Chargers at Broncos In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
1 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
2 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
3 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
4 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
5 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
6 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
7 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
8 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
9 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
10 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
11 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
12 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
13 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
14 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
15 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
16 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
17 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
18 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
19 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
20 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
21 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
22 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
23 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
24 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
25 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
26 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
27 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
28 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
29 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
30 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
31 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
32 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
33 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
34 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
35 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
36 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
37 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
38 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
39 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
40 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
41 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
42 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
43 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
44 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
45 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
46 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
47 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
48 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
49 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
50 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
51 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
52 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
53 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
54 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
55 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
56 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
57 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
58 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
59 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
60 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
61 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
62 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
63 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
64 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
65 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
66 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
67 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
68 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
69 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
70 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
71 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
72 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
73 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
74 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
75 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
76 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
77 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
78 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
79 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
80 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
81 / 81

The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 10: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 8)

No. 10: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 9)

No. 7: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 8)

The Chargers were about as close as you can get to making the playoffs in 2021 before coming up short in the final game of the season. This year, they broke through for the franchise's first playoff berth since '18. Justin Herbert will now join the other elite QBs in a stacked AFC bracket.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 18 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 18 matchup between the Chargers and Broncos.

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Continue to Rise Ahead of Week 18

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their regular-season finale against the Broncos

news

Chargers Earn 'A- Grade' Following Big Win Over Rams

Bolts record fourth win in a row as all three phases contribute to 10th victory of the season

news

Week 17 Game Picks: Chargers or Rams?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 17 matchup between the Chargers and Rams.

news

Power Rankings: Chargers are Consensus Top-10 Team After Clinching Playoff Spot

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their regular season home finale against the Rams

news

Week 16 Game Picks: Chargers or Colts?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 16 matchup between the Chargers and Colts.

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Get Top-10 Votes After 2nd Straight Win

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their primetime matchup against Indianapolis

news

Week 15 Game Picks: Chargers or Titans?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 15 matchup between the Chargers and Titans.

news

Power Rankings: Chargers Get Big Boost Following Win over Dolphins

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their matchup against Tennessee

news

Herbert, Chargers Get National Praise After Primetime Win

Chargers quarterback among Peter King's Offensive Players of the Week after strong performance on Sunday Night Football

news

Week 14 Game Picks: Chargers or Dolphins?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 14 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising