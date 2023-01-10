Playoff Power Rankings: Where Are Bolts Ahead of Wild Card Round?

The Chargers wrapped up their regular season and prepare to travel to Jacksonville for their first playoff game since 2018.

Following Week 18 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Super Wild Card Weekend against the Jaguars.

No. 7: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 7)

No. 7: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 7)

The Los Angeles Chargers came into the 2022 season with lofty expectations. With a loaded offense and a defense that added some big-name pieces in the offseason, some saw the Bolts as a legitimate threat to the Chiefs in the AFC West.

But L.A's annually terrible injury luck continued, and the Chargers' play was inconsistent. Ten games into the season, the Chargers were 5-5 and in danger of missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

However ... it has been a different story since then...

Among the AFC's wild-card teams, the Chargers appear to be the best-equipped to make a run in the postseason tournament. And so long as the defense can continue to keep pace with Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Los Angeles' ninth-ranked offense entering Week 18, the Chargers are going to be the team no one wants to face in a must-win game.