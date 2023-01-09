Bolts Turn Attention to Jaguars, Staley Provides Update on Mike Williams

2. An update on Mike Williams

Staley on Monday provided an update on wide receiver Mike Williams, who left Sunday's game in the second quarter with a back injury.

"Mike's MRI confirmed that there is not a fracture nor a muscle injury, he just has a contusion," Staley said. "You will see him back at practice at some point this week."

Staley was later asked if he expects Williams to play against the Jaguars.

"That was the indication given to me this morning," Staley said.

In other injury news, Staley said the linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., had a stinger in his neck but "you will see him back at practice this week."

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, who was inactive Sunday, will also practice this week.

As for right tackle Trey Pipkins III, Staley said he "made it out of the game OK."

Staley was also asked about left tackle Rashawn Slater, who remains on Injured Reserve with a torn biceps.

"He is making progress. Similar to the way we handled Joey [Bosa]'s situation, you guys will get a sense of that when he is getting close to a return to practice," Staley said. "He is making progress. I am proud of the way he has come back and worked hard to give himself a chance to play."

And speaking of Bosa, the outside linebacker played 23 snaps Sunday and had a sack. Staley said the plan was for Bosa to get some work in and the watch from the sideline.

"We felt like he got enough snaps, both run game and pass game, and playing in altitude," Staley said. "We felt like he got a good day's work and was able to take another step toward building for this week."

3. Early eyes on the Jaguars

The Chargers on Sunday spoke about how they feel like they are a different team than the one that took the field in Week 3.

But Staley on Monday said the same is true for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville's Week 3 win got them to 2-1 on the season, but the Jaguars lost seven of their next nine games, including five straight after beating the Bolts.

"They are a different team. They have been through a lot since the game we played them," Staley said. "Their season was kind of a rollercoaster, as well. They were 2-6 at one point, and then really got hot at the end.

"I think our seasons are probably similar that way in that we played our best football at the end. They're a complete football team; offense, defense and special teams," Staley added. "What makes a team a formidable team, those elements are still there, and they've improved. We have a lot of respect for this football team."

The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game win streak and claimed the AFC South win a home win against the Titans. Jacksonville finished 9-8.

The Bolts, meanwhile, won four of five to end the season with a 10-7 record. The Chargers are the fifth seed in the AFC.