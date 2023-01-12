What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers Ahead of Wild Card Game

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

"They're different, they do things, everyone makes adjustments as the season goes on, as personnel changes, as you play different guys, whatever it may be. You figure out things that may work better for you, so things have changed. You look at it, and I wouldn't say you don't use it because you do, you just look at what you did and the plan and how they played certain things to whatever formations and all that. You use that as part of your study, but you understand that this is a different team in Week 18 than it was in Week 3 and the same for us. Things change as the year, especially those many weeks apart. You definitely use it, but you can't rely just on that game and the plan and kind of what happened to determine what's going to happen this week. You've got to come up with a great plan. You've got to use the full body of work. Obviously, they got some guys back. Joey Bosa on the edge is a great player, played a little bit against us, but got hurt. He, obviously, is really good at getting after the quarterback and affecting the game, so things like that. They've just got a bunch of players really all over the field. Derwin is flying around, great player. We played against him earlier in the year, so there's some challenges for us, and it's exciting. They've got a really good defense."