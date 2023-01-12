'Continue to Fight': How Brandon Staley Helped Rally the Chargers to the Playoffs

Soon after though, things clicked for both the Chargers and their defense.

The Bolts rattled off four consecutive wins to get to 10-6, clinching a Wild Card spot along the way as the defense soared down the stretch.

From Weeks 14 to 17, the Chargers allowed just 44 total points, notching 13 sacks and forcing five turnovers. The Bolts defense allowed opposing offenses to convert just 10 of their 43 total tries on third downs (23.2 percent).

As the Bolts prepare to head to Jacksonville for a Wild Card round matchup with the Jaguars, a pair of team leaders offered insight on how Staley kept the Chargers ship steady over the course of a 17-game season.

"To stay alive for as long as we did and then kind of get the ball rolling in the last quarter, that's huge," center Corey Linsley said.

Linsley later added: "I feel like if you try to change too much and try to flip the script, guys are kind of like, 'What are you really about?' That's something he's done a really god job of, just being consistent and being himself. Good, bad, indifferent, whatever … it's about being authentic and being the person you are. He's done a good job of that."

Drue Tranquill said: "The speed of the leader determines the speed and path of the organization. If you don't have a steady leader, things are going to be shaky. When we were in some unfortunate situations — guys go down with injuries, we lose a tough game in Las Vegas and we're 6-6 —his steadiness gave us a chance down the stretch to come together as a team and do the things necessary to win. You have to tip your cap to him."

Staley is just days away from his postseason debut as a head coach. He expressed his excitement Tuesday for the chance to coach in the dance.

"It's really special. You dream your whole life to be able to compete at the highest level in sports," Staley said. "That was always my dream, as a young kid, was to be able to compete at the highest level in sports, and to be on this type of stage where the best of the best are in one tournament, that's where you want to be.

"I've experienced being in the playoffs before at the other places that I've been. That is certainly the case when you make it to the playoffs," Staley added. "It's the very best players, the very best teams, the very best coaches, the very best organizations. That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here."

Staley's guidance certainly helped the Chargers during the 2022 season, as he showed time and time again the leadership needed to help steer a team to the postseason.

And there might not have been a better example of that than a moment in an empty locker room back in mid-November.