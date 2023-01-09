Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Defense

— No one on the Bolts defense played all 65 snaps. Michael Davis got close, playing 62 snaps with a pass defended.

— Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor played a season-high 52 defensive snaps on Sunday afternoon, while Asante Samuel, Jr., played 45. Derwin James, Jr., also played 45 snaps in his first action since Week 16, finishing with six combined tackles and a pass defended. Nasir Adderley (39 snaps) and Alohi Gilman (36 snaps) also saw plenty of action on Sunday from the secondary. Raheem Layne played 15 defensive snaps, rookie Deane Leonard played two.

— Khalil Mack played 42 snaps and Kyle Van Noy finished with 35 defensive snaps. Joey Bosa played 23 snaps on Sunday, notching his first sack since his return from injury. Chris Rumph II played 20 defensive snaps, while Derrek Tuszka played 14.

— Drue Tranquill played 55 snaps on Sunday and had a tackle for loss, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 23 snaps at linebacker. Troy Reeder played 22 defensive snaps in place of Murray. Amen Ogbongbemiga (10 snaps) and Nick Niemann (six snaps) were able to also see some defensive action in the fourth quarter.

— Breiden Fehoko led the way on the interior, playing 38 snaps. Christopher Hinton and Sebastian Joseph-Day were right behind him playing 36. Joseph-Day brought in his first career interception on Sunday afternoon. Morgan Fox played 31 defensive snaps and David Moa, who was elevated from the practice squad, played 28.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts by playing all 31 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga was next with 27 snaps.

— Gilman played 26 special teams snaps and recovered a Broncos fumble on a muffed punt. Layne, Leonard, Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 22 special teams snaps.

— Cameron Dicker, who perfect on the day again, played 10 snaps.