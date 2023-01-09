Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Chargers closed out their regular season on Sunday afternoon in Denver, finishing the season with a record of 10-7.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 18:
Offense
— Justin Herbert played 55 offensive snaps in the regular season finale, as Chase Daniel took over for the other 13 at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass. Two players from the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer and right guard Zion Johnson — played all 68 offensive snaps in Sunday's game. Guard Matt Feiler played 65 offensive snaps, while tackle Trey Pipkins III and center Corey Linsley played 55 snaps. Center Will Clapp and tackle Foster Sarell took over for Linsley and Pipkins, respectively, and played 13 snaps each. Guard Brenden Jaimes played three offensive snaps in the place of Feiler.
— Joshua Palmer led all Bolts wide receivers with 54 snaps. Keenan Allen followed him with 52, as he hauled in eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Carter played 41 snaps, while Mike Williams played 25 offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 33 snaps gained a total of 70 yards on offense. Joshua Kelley played 28 offensive snaps, while Larry Rountree III, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, played eight offensive snaps.
— Donald Parham, Jr., led all tight ends in snaps with a season-high 35. Gerald Everett played 30 snaps and caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week. Tre' McKitty played 23 offensive snaps, while rookie tight end Stone Smartt played 11.
Defense
— No one on the Bolts defense played all 65 snaps. Michael Davis got close, playing 62 snaps with a pass defended.
— Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor played a season-high 52 defensive snaps on Sunday afternoon, while Asante Samuel, Jr., played 45. Derwin James, Jr., also played 45 snaps in his first action since Week 16, finishing with six combined tackles and a pass defended. Nasir Adderley (39 snaps) and Alohi Gilman (36 snaps) also saw plenty of action on Sunday from the secondary. Raheem Layne played 15 defensive snaps, rookie Deane Leonard played two.
— Khalil Mack played 42 snaps and Kyle Van Noy finished with 35 defensive snaps. Joey Bosa played 23 snaps on Sunday, notching his first sack since his return from injury. Chris Rumph II played 20 defensive snaps, while Derrek Tuszka played 14.
— Drue Tranquill played 55 snaps on Sunday and had a tackle for loss, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 23 snaps at linebacker. Troy Reeder played 22 defensive snaps in place of Murray. Amen Ogbongbemiga (10 snaps) and Nick Niemann (six snaps) were able to also see some defensive action in the fourth quarter.
— Breiden Fehoko led the way on the interior, playing 38 snaps. Christopher Hinton and Sebastian Joseph-Day were right behind him playing 36. Joseph-Day brought in his first career interception on Sunday afternoon. Morgan Fox played 31 defensive snaps and David Moa, who was elevated from the practice squad, played 28.
Special Teams
— Tuszka led the Bolts by playing all 31 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga was next with 27 snaps.
— Gilman played 26 special teams snaps and recovered a Broncos fumble on a muffed punt. Layne, Leonard, Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 22 special teams snaps.
— Cameron Dicker, who perfect on the day again, played 10 snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the day with nine snaps.
