Chargers Designate Rashawn Slater to Return from Injured Reserve

The Chargers have designated Rashawn Slater to return from Injured Reserve.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced the move Tuesday in a press conference, adding that Slater will not play Saturday against Jacksonville in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"He's progressing well and we're excited to get him back," Staley said.

Staley was asked if Slater could return if the Bolts advance in the postseason.

"I think we're going to take advantage of the window," Staley said. "We're going to take it day-to-day but he's progressing well enough to get out on the football field.

"Just having him out there and practice is going to be great to see," Staley added. "Where he goes from there is day-to-day."

The standout left tackle has not played since Week 3 when he tore his bicep against the Jaguars.

Slater's designation activated a 21-day practice window for the 23-year-old. He must be activated off Injured Reserve in that timespan to be able to play in a game.

Slater, the 13vth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was among the game's best players at his position as a rookie.

He earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2021 when he started all 16 games while playing every offensive snap.