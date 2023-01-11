Chargers Mailbag: Wild Card X-Factors Against the Jaguars & Van Noy's Impact

Winning the turnover battle.

Yes, I know that's a cliché that applies to every NFL game of all-time. But it especially matters in the playoffs.

And it especially matters when you dive into the numbers with the Chargers and Jaguars, two teams that tied for seventh in the league with a plus-5 turnover margin this season.

Let's start with the Bolts.

A little research shows that, unsurprisingly, the outcome of Chargers games mostly coincides with how the team fared in the turnover battle in that particular game.

Over the course of this 17-game season, the Chargers won the turnover battle in seven games, going 6-1.

In the four games the Bolts lost turnover battle, they were 1-3. And in the six games it was even, the Chargers were 3-3.

Those are pretty strong and clear numbers that show the Chargers are a team that thrives when they are winning that facet of the game.

And the Bolts will need to hold onto the ball against an opportunistic Jaguars defense that seems to be living off takeaways right now.

Jacksonville recorded nine games this season with multiple takeaways. And during the Jaguars five-game win streak to close out the season and help them win the AFC South, they have at least two takeaways in all but one contest.

And it's not just that the Jaguars take the ball away, they score with it, too.

The game-changing play for Jacksonville in Week 18 was a fourth-quarter fumble return for a score that proved to be the difference. That was one of four total defensive touchdowns for the Jaguars this season, the third-most in the league behind the Patriots and Cardinals.

So yes, all of this goes to say that if the Chargers can win the takeaway battle, they have a good chance to leave Jacksonville with a win.

One final note: the Bolts worst game of the season for turnover margin (a 2-0 deficit) came in Week 3 against the Jaguars.