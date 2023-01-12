Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

9 Free-Agent Additions Who Helped Bolts Make the Playoffs

Jan 11, 2023 at 04:21 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

FAs

The Chargers retooled their roster this past spring, bringing in more than a dozen free agents to add depth and experience to the squad.

More than nine months later, those additions have paid off big to help the Bolts reach the playoffs.

As the Chargers get set for a Wild Card round matchup against the Jaguars, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley lauded the impact those players have made.

"You follow the examples of others that are really impactful," Staley said. "That is why we were really intentional about onboarding the veteran players that we've been able to onboard … so that they could provide that leadership to the younger guys.

"I think that we have a team that is full of really, really quality experiences, and it has been really fun to watch this group take shape together to carve its own path here with the Chargers," Staley added. "We get a big opportunity on Saturday to really make our mark."

Here are nine free agents from the 2022 offseason that paid off big for the Bolts:

JK Scott

Yes, we're starting with the punter. There's a reason the Chargers finished first in the NFL in total punt return yards allowed. The Bolts gave up just 58 punt return yards on 19 attempts all season (3.1 yards per return), with Scott's impressive hangtime playing a key role in that. After playing in just one game in 2021, Scott has rebounded with perhaps the best season of his career.

Josh Harris

The addition of Harris might have flown under the radar this spring. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Atlanta and earned Pro-Bowl honors a year ago before joining the Bolts. He's been invaluable by leading special teams meetings and is among the few players to have appeared in a Super Bowl. That experience will be crucial beginning Saturday night.

Troy Reeder

Reeder is another player who brings a steady, veteran presence to the roster. He's not going to make any flashy plays, but he's versatile and can line up on every phase in special teams. Plus, Reeder just won a Super Bowl with the Rams, so he knows what it takes to be successful this time of year.

DeAndre Carter

Carter has seemingly done it all for the Chargers this season. Among players with at least 20 punt returns this season, he ranked second with a return average of 11.7 yards. He also was an unheralded piece on offense, setting career highs in receptions (46) and yards (538) while tying his career-best with three touchdown catches. Keep an eye on Carter to pick up hidden yards in the postseason.

Gerald Everett

Everett also produced the best season of his career with 58 catches for 555 yards and tied his single-season best of four touchdowns. But he's gotten hot at the right time as he caught touchdowns in back-to-back games to end the regular season. Everett could be a sneaky player to watch in the red zone Saturday, and he has improved as a blocker in the run game, too.

Bryce Callahan

It was Callahan who led the Bolts with three interceptions this season. He also scored the lone defensive touchdown with a pick returned for a score against the Raiders. Off the field, however, the 31-year-old knows the defensive scheme inside and out and has been a mentor to a handful of younger players in the secondary.

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Joseph-Day didn't waste any time making an impact on the Bolts as he was named a team captain only a few months after arriving from the Rams. The defensive tackle has postseason experience, too, and is looked at as a leader who will always hold himself and his teammates to the highest standard.

Kyle Van Noy

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Van Noy was brought in because of his leadership and championship pedigree. Both have shown up this season. On the field, he's had to play multiple spots and finished the season on a five-game sack streak. Off of it, he's led player-only meetings and is among the most respected voices in the locker room.

Morgan Fox

The Bolts have endured plenty of losses along the defensive line, but Fox's presence helped stabilize that group. He has held his own as a run defender but really flashed in the passing game, notching a career-best 6.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games. Fox isn't the flashiest player on the field but is one who will rarely get outworked.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Run Game Focused on Bringing Balance in Jacksonville

"I think we have to be able to run the ball this week, kind of establish it early and get these guys kind of on their heels whether we're going to run or pass."

news

Rashawn Slater Recaps 1st Practice in Return from Biceps Injury

"I always had the mindset that I was either going to get a good jump on the offseason or that I was going to come back. Thankfully the guys played really hard and gave me an opportunity to come back."

news

Wild Card Round Injury Report | Chargers at Jaguars

Take a look at the Wild Card Round Injury Report ahead of Saturday's matchup

news

Derwin James, Jr. Selected to 1st Players' All-Pro Team

The Chargers safety made the NFLPA's inaugural All-Pro Team that was voted on by NFL players across the league

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising