Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Jan 09, 2023 at 01:43 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

coach

Take a look at quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Monday afternoon.

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the defense's performance yesterday:

"We didn't play very well in the secondary. We gave up far too many explosive plays yesterday. Individual breakdowns."

On OLB Joey Bosa's playing time yesterday:

"We were looking to play a strong first half, for sure. Then, depending on the flow of the game in the second half, be able to phase [Bosa] out when we felt like the time was right. That is kind of what happened in that second half. [Defensive Coordinator] Renaldo [Hill] and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Giff [Smith], we were able to get him out when we felt like it was appropriate. We felt like he got enough snaps, both run game and pass game, and playing in altitude. We felt like he got a good day's work and was able to take another step toward building for this week."

On Bosa's progression:

"I think that the more that he continues to practice, the more that he is going to develop that wind — that motor, that gas tank — to play like he is used to playing. Having played two games, he is going to be closer to being himself, but he is still working his way through it, just like some of the other guys who have been out for extended periods of time. But, playing in football games these last two weeks is certainly going to benefit him moving into the playoffs."

On an injury update regarding WR Mike Williams:

"Mike's MRI confirmed that there is not a fracture nor a muscle injury, he just has a contusion. You will see him back at practice at some point this week."

On the process behind determining playing time for particular players:

"Those decisions are mine — obviously, we're collaborating with our coaching staff, front office and ownership. I think that yesterday is an example of the tough side of the NFL, of balancing competition, and then keeping your team as healthy as possible going into the playoffs, and trying to build a culture within a football team and an organization in how you want to do things. We were trying to strike that balance yesterday. I think that our guys did a good job with it. We'll learn a lot from it and keep getting better as we go."

On two fumbles yesterday:

"We're one of the top six teams in the NFL in takeaway margin. We have done an outstanding job since I have been here of ball security. Last year, again, we were one of the league leaders in fewest amount of fumbles, fewest amount of turnovers. I don't think there is a team in the NFL that emphasizes the takeaway margin more than we do. I think that what you saw on [WR DeAndre Carter] D.C.'s is a blind spot. That happens when you are carrying the ball, especially. A blind spot is someone who you can't see. [RB] Austin [Ekeler], that was unexpected. [Broncos S] Justin Simmons made a great play and flashed unexpectedly. He was able to get his hat on the football there. You know the story of turnovers. We were able to finish even yesterday, but those two definitely prevented us from scoring a lot more points because we really moved the ball well yesterday. You just know that if you can secure it, how much more prolific you are going to be offensively. That is certainly something that we're going to be emphasizing every single day moving forward. Our guys have been outstanding all year with it."

On LB Kenneth Murray Jr.'s injury status:

"Kenneth [Murray] had a stinger. You will see him back at practice this week."

On additional injury updates:

"[CB] Bryce [Callahan], you will see him back at practice this week. [T] Trey Pipkins [III] made it out of the game OK. I think that was it from the game."

On T Rashawn Slater 'progressing' in his rehabilitation:

"He is making progress. Similar to the way we handled [OLB] Joey [Bosa]'s situation, you guys will get a sense of that when he is getting close to a return to practice. He is making progress. I am proud of the way he has come back and worked hard to give himself a chance to play."

On preparing for an East Coast road trip on a short week:

"We're going to try to establish that routine starting tomorrow, where Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is going to be our game-week rhythm. We're going to push the schedule back tomorrow and not start meetings until a little bit later. We'll get them a flush-out lift in the late morning. Then, have a walk-through. Then, try to get them out as early as possible so they can get their rest. Then, get back to practice on Wednesday, and then have a good Thursday of practice before we travel. The benefit is that we don't have to be in a hurry on Friday. As you know, those East Coast trips, they are long. When we played Atlanta at 1 o'clock [p.m.], which is really 10 o'clock [a.m.], those are tight turnarounds. We are playing in the evening, so, hopefully, we'll be able to not be in any hurry on Friday. Then, be able to wake up on Saturday and have some time to decompress, and then get our minds right to go play."

On if the team's travel schedule will emulate the Week 16 plan, where the team traveled to Indianapolis for Monday Night Football:

"It will be similar. We'll be able to get in Friday evening and not be in a hurry to do anything. Whenever we have a night game, we do the team meeting stuff the day of the game. Friday, there won't be anything football-wise, per se, when we get to the hotel. Wake up on Saturday, have some meetings, and then get ready to go play."

On the Jaguars' development since the Week 3 meeting:

"They are a different team. They have been through a lot since the game we played them. Their season was kind of a rollercoaster, as well. They were 2-6 at one point, and then really got hot at the end. I think our seasons are probably similar that way in that we played our best football at the end. They're a complete football team; offense, defense and special teams. What makes a team a formidable team, those elements are still there, and they've improved. We have a lot of respect for this football team."

On if his 'expectation' is that WR Mike Williams 'will be able to play on Saturday':

"That was the indication given to me this morning."

Top Shots: Regular Season Finale in Denver

Check out the best shots as the Chargers wrapped up their regular season slate in Denver against the Broncos

230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_001
1 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_002
2 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_003
3 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_004
4 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_005
5 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_006
6 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_007
7 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_013
8 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_008
9 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_016
10 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_010
11 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_009
12 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_011
13 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_012
14 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_014
15 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_017
16 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_015
17 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_018
18 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_019
19 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_020
20 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_021
21 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_022
22 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_023
23 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_024
24 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_025
25 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_026
26 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_027
27 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_028
28 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_029
29 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_030
30 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_031
31 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_032
32 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_033
33 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_034
34 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_035
35 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_036
36 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_037
37 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_038
38 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_040
39 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_039
40 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_041
41 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_042
42 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_043
43 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_044
44 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_045
45 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_046
46 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_047
47 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_048
48 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_049
49 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_050
50 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_051
51 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_052
52 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_053
53 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_054
54 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_055
55 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_056
56 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_057
57 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_058
58 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_059
59 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_060
60 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_061
61 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_062
62 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_063
63 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_064
64 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_065
65 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_066
66 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_067
67 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_069
68 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_068
69 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_070
70 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_074
71 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_073
72 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_075
73 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_072
74 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_076
75 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_071
76 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_077
77 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_078
78 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_079
79 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_080
80 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_081
81 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_082
82 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_083
83 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_084
84 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_085
85 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_086
86 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_087
87 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_088
88 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_089
89 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_090
90 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_091
91 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_092
92 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_093
93 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_094
94 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_095
95 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_096
96 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_097
97 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_098
98 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_099
99 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_100
100 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_101
101 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_102
102 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_103
103 / 106
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_104
104 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_105
105 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230109_TopShotsDEN_Gallery_106
106 / 106
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 17 win

news

What the Rams Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think Justin's a baller. What he's been able to do so far in his career is nothing short of spectacular. So he's been fun to watch."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare For 1st Meeting With Rams at SoFi Stadium

"It's a really good coaching staff over there. There's a lot of pride with those players. Those players have played in a lot of premium games, and you can see it."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Tuesday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday after a Week 16 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Preparing for Colts in Primetime

"We have a lot of respect for them. We just have to have a good week of practice and be ready for the game."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 15 win

news

What the Titans Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think that's something that jumped off the tape. Disruptive in the pass game, really limited the run game of the Dolphins. [The defense is] playing good right now."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 14 win

news

What the Dolphins Are Saying About the Chargers

"[Herbert] does have an arm. I think, I believe, two of them. And it is strong. I'm not sure how much he can curl, but he can throw the ball far."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 13 loss

news

What the Raiders Are Saying About the Chargers

"Just watching them, I think it's been really impressive to see how they've handled their issues relative to the injuries that they've gone through."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising