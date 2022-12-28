Brandon Staley Excited to Face 'Lifelong Friend' in Sean McVay

Bringing the energy on defense

It's no secret the Chargers defense has shined bright during a three-game win streak. Whether it has been the front seven or the secondary, everyone has stepped up in this much-needed stretch.

And when it comes to the defensive line, their season-high, seven-sack performance Monday night was another step in the right direction. Staley has mentioned the defense's energy over the past couple of weeks as being one of the factors to the recent success.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II agreed, noting that energy has been huge for everyone.

"I think we're just having fun out there," Rumph said. "We see a whole bunch of guys playing together, playing for each other. When somebody makes a play, we're all hyped for them. That energy brings out the best in all of us.

"The culmination of all those things has really brought the defense together," Rumph added.

The energy has brought lots of confidence to the entire defense, especially on third down. The Chargers held the Colts to 0-for-10 on third downs, and has been one of the best third-down teams in the league the last three weeks.

Staley believes that that aspect has been a result of this energy being brought by both the players and the Bolts fans themselves.

"Our guys are playing with a lot of energy, too," Staley said. "There's a lot of confidence, a lot of energy, on third down. Third down is one of those downs where you need all of that.

"Our crowd has been fantastic when we've been at home," Staley added. "Certainly, against Miami and Tennessee, the crowd was a great factor. Our guys are looking forward to that down, and that is what you want on defense."

This extra juice affects not only the defense, but the offense as well. The energy level of the defense at this point is contagious, as the offensive side notices it and feels it as well.

"These dudes are so excited, juiced," running back Joshua Kelley said. "You can see them in the locker room getting turnt up before the games, and they're making plays.

"They're making a lot of plays over there and they're getting turnovers," Kelley added. "It kind of rubs off. Obviously offensively, we haven't been our best, but they've been doing some great stuff."

With two games remaining, the work is not finished, according to Rumph. Still, they've found something that has propelled the team to must-needed wins.