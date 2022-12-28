Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Brandon Staley Excited to Face 'Lifelong Friend' in Sean McVay

Dec 28, 2022 at 02:40 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP 12.28

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, running back Joshua Kelley and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II from Wednesday's media sessions:

Staley ready to compete against McVay & Rams

The Chargers regular-season home finale will hold some meaning in a variety of different ways.

Not only will it be the first time the Bolts square off against the Rams at the stadium they both share, but Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley will face off against a team he knows pretty well.

Staley spent only one season as the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020, but saw great success and connections in that year. Although his experience that season was different due of COVID-19, Staley spent many hours with Rams Head Coach Sean McVay during his tenure.

"We had a really unique year together," Staley said about McVay. "It was the COVID [-19] year. He's a guy that I did not know prior to interviewing with him. I knew of him through my good friend, [Rams Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach] Chris Shula, knew a lot about him.

"We spent a lot of time together in a little bit less than a year, spent a lot of time together," Staley added.

The time together led to a special season. During his one season, the Staley-led Rams defense led the league in both yards and points allowed per game. Staley's stellar season as defensive coordinator led to being hired by the Chargers in January 2021.

According to Staley, he and McVay being able to have success in a limited timeframe came from seeing the game in a similar fashion.

"I think the way that we see the game, you kind of met someone that really, I think, the stars aligned that way, philosophically, how you see the game in terms of offense, defense and kicking game," Staley said. "How you lead, how you teach, personnel, all of that good stuff.

"It was an incredible year for the both of us. I know that we accomplished a lot together," Staley added.

Staley still keeps in touch with McVay through text on occasion if the season allows, and also credits the job McVay has done despite the injuries they have undergone.

"Definitely. They've been going through it, too," Staley said. "It's great to have those types of allies and those people that know you well.

"We definitely stay in touch. Like I said, the coaching job that he is doing this year is just as impressive as any of the other years that he has had," Staley added.

Staley remains grateful for his time with McVay and is excited for Sunday, as he knows that they are both great competitors.

"I certainly wouldn't be here without him," Staley added. "There's a lifelong friend there.

"At the same time, we're great competitors, even though we're good friends. This game is going to be about competition. I'm excited to take the field on Sunday," Staley added.

Photos: Staley's Road to the Bolts

Check out some photos of Brandon Staley's previous coaching stops that led him to be named the 17th head coach in Chargers history.

staley_NIU
1 / 20
(Northern Illinois University)
210118_Staley_001
2 / 20
(Hutchinson Community College Sports Information Department)
1-IMG_9640
3 / 20
(John Carroll University Sports Information)
1-2016-11-19_Football0371
4 / 20
(John Carroll University Sports Information)
Staley
5 / 20
(John Carroll University Sports Information)
1-2016-12-03_JCU_Whitewaterl0551
6 / 20
(John Carroll University Sports Information)
210118_Staley_002
7 / 20
(AP/Kevin Terrell)
210118_Staley_003
8 / 20
(AP/Scott Boehm)
210118_Staley_004
9 / 20
(Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
210118_Staley_005
10 / 20
(Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
210118_Staley_006
11 / 20
(Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
210118_Staley_007
12 / 20
(AP/Tom Hauck)
210118_Staley_008
13 / 20
(Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
210118_Staley_009
14 / 20
(Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
210118_Staley_010
15 / 20
(Sarah Snyder/LA Rams)
210118_Staley_011
16 / 20
(AP/Doug Murray)
210118_Staley_012
17 / 20
(Brevin Townsell/LA Rams)
210118_Staley_013
18 / 20
(Brevin Townsell/LA Rams)
210118_Staley_014
19 / 20
(AP/Tom Hauck)
210118_Staley_015
20 / 20
(Brevin Townsell/LA Rams)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bringing the energy on defense

It's no secret the Chargers defense has shined bright during a three-game win streak. Whether it has been the front seven or the secondary, everyone has stepped up in this much-needed stretch.

And when it comes to the defensive line, their season-high, seven-sack performance Monday night was another step in the right direction. Staley has mentioned the defense's energy over the past couple of weeks as being one of the factors to the recent success.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II agreed, noting that energy has been huge for everyone.

"I think we're just having fun out there," Rumph said. "We see a whole bunch of guys playing together, playing for each other. When somebody makes a play, we're all hyped for them. That energy brings out the best in all of us.

"The culmination of all those things has really brought the defense together," Rumph added.

The energy has brought lots of confidence to the entire defense, especially on third down. The Chargers held the Colts to 0-for-10 on third downs, and has been one of the best third-down teams in the league the last three weeks.

Staley believes that that aspect has been a result of this energy being brought by both the players and the Bolts fans themselves.

"Our guys are playing with a lot of energy, too," Staley said. "There's a lot of confidence, a lot of energy, on third down. Third down is one of those downs where you need all of that.

"Our crowd has been fantastic when we've been at home," Staley added. "Certainly, against Miami and Tennessee, the crowd was a great factor. Our guys are looking forward to that down, and that is what you want on defense."

This extra juice affects not only the defense, but the offense as well. The energy level of the defense at this point is contagious, as the offensive side notices it and feels it as well.

"These dudes are so excited, juiced," running back Joshua Kelley said. "You can see them in the locker room getting turnt up before the games, and they're making plays.

"They're making a lot of plays over there and they're getting turnovers," Kelley added. "It kind of rubs off. Obviously offensively, we haven't been our best, but they've been doing some great stuff."

With two games remaining, the work is not finished, according to Rumph. Still, they've found something that has propelled the team to must-needed wins.

"We're going to continue to keep working, going to practice with the mindset that we're not there yet, we don't have the defense we're capable of," Rumph said. "We still got a long way to go, but we're starting to get our groove."

Chargers change up schedule on short week

The Bolts altered their Wednesday schedule following their playoff-clinching win in Indianapolis.

The team did not get home from Indianapolis until the early hours of Tuesday morning and had to tweak their schedule on a short week.

"We got home at 5:30 in the morning — really, really early," Staley said. "I felt like getting our guys back today, with a flush-out workout and recovery session, would get their [body] clock back."

The team did not practice on Wednesday, but they did work out and recover before they ramp up preparations for Week 17 on Thursday.

The Chargers are already playing on a short week and will approach this week's game similar to how they would a Thursday night game.

"It would be like a normal week where they get a day off, and then another day, then we get into the preparation," Staley said. "We'll treat it like a Thursday game, where we have first-, second- and third-down tomorrow, then red area and situations the next day, and then a walk-through on Saturday.

"I just really felt like our team needed to get itself back after a really late trip," Staley added.

Luckily for the Chargers, they will host this week's game, eliminating any added travel. Rest and recovery is the key as the team approaches the final two regular-season games before the playoffs.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts 3rd-Down Defense Remains Red-Hot Against Colts

Monday's performance marked just the second time the Chargers allowed zero third-down conversions in a single game in the last 30 years

news

Derwin James Expects to Play Monday Against Colts

"Those guys have been playing at a high level these last couple weeks. I've been just trying to be there to help, bring that energy and experience."

news

Salyer Continues To Be 'Bright Spot' For Chargers at Left Tackle

"Jamaree has been a real bright spot for our team. He's been one of those guys that we're sure glad we drafted. He's got a lot of the make-up that allows you to have the season that we're having right now."

news

Chargers Defense Shines Again in Week 15 Win

"They're playing with the right energy. I felt like we've played as hard as we've ever played, since I've been here, on defense."

news

Bolts Following Van Noy's Leadership Into Home Stretch

"Kyle has been an incredibly important asset for us on this football team. He's providing that experience, providing the versatility."

news

Bolts Offense Revels in Late Clock-Chewing Drive

Chargers ate up nearly nine minutes of the clock in fourth-quarter possession that gave Bolts a two-score lead

news

Chargers Look to Find 'Consistency in Approach' Heading Into Final 5 Games

"That's what we're trying to do ... because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

news

Derwin James Credits Maturity for Strong November Play

Chargers safety was only NFL player to have an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in last month

news

Punter JK Scott Thriving in 1st Season with Chargers

"I think he has just changed the way our special teams has operated just in terms of the confidence that you have in field position."

news

Carter's Big Day Sparks Chargers in Win Over Arizona

The Bolts wide receiver set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards in the 25-24 win over the Cardinals

news

Dicker Embraces Bigger Role as Bolts Look Ahead to Cards

"The team was very welcoming to me so it's cool to be in here now in a more so full-time role. But everyone has been awesome."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising