Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) host the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 13th matchup between the two teams. The Rams hold a 7-5 all-time record against the Chargers, but the teams have split their last four meetings. The Chargers have won three straight home games against the Rams and will look to extend that streak on Sunday in their first meeting at SoFi Stadium.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 3 of the 2018 season, a game the Rams hosted.

It was a back-and-forth game for the most part, as the matchup saw a lot of offense. Wide receiver Mike Williams had a big day in the meeting, hauling in four passes for 81 yards. Williams' day was highlighted by a 42-yard touchdown that opened the scoring for the Bolts. Safety Derwin James, Jr., led the way on defense in just his third career game, finishing the day with an interception, a pass defended and a team-high seven solo tackles.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, January 1

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Jay Feely

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES