Chargers Mailbag: The Bolts Toughness, Playoff Seeding & Rhythm on Offense  

OK, I'll give Staley credit here. The way he kept the team together during this season has been admirable. Do you have a preference on which team we see in the playoffs? (Michael via email)

The Bolts are bound for the playoffs, and that accomplishment should be celebrated for the effort and stamina it took to get there.

I'll dive into the second part of Michael's question first, but my answer is a short one: I don't care.

The AFC playoff field is shaping up to be a gauntlet of top young quarterbacks, but I'll take my chances with Justin Herbert against anyone.

Now, are the playoffs the end result for the Bolts? No. It's simply Step 1 in what is hopefully a deep and fruitful playoff run.

But think of how wild this season has been for the Chargers.

It seemed like they lost a key starter for the season due to injuries every week in the first two months of the season. And that doesn't count others such as Justin Herbert, who didn't miss a game but battled through immense pain to be on the field each week.

Credit Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley for keeping his team together at so many different points in the season where things could have easily turned south.

I wrote this numerous times in this space previously this season, but that could have happened without strong leadership from both Staley and inside the locker room.

Remember when the Chargers were 4-3? It was better than 2-5. And a 6-6 record was better than 4-8.

The team simply stayed afloat at times in order to give themselves a chance to be in the mix down the stretch. And — how about that — the Bolts are not only doing that but are also playing their best ball when it matters most.

After Monday night's game, I thought back to one of my first 1-on-1 interviews with Staley in training camp. I had a just moved here and was trying to keep my head above water in those early days, so naturally I decided to dive into a three-part longform series on three key pillars that Staley wanted his team to embody: Physicality, Toughness and Discipline.

My favorite of the three to write was about Toughness, and Staley's quote at the end of the story struck me when I re-read it Monday night.

"You could be a really physically tough player, but if you're mentally weak, you have a ceiling," Staley said. "Or you could be a mentally tough player, but you're physically weak, and that's not great either.

"Whatever your role and responsibility is, you're going to need [mental toughness]," Staley added. "You have to remind people of that and that have to be confronted with that every day."

It's clear now that the Chargers have those exact types of players inside their locker room.