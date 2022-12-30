Scouting the Rams: Week 17

The Chargers are at home for the final time in the regular season on Sunday.

The Bolts and Rams will meet at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, to get a preview of the game.

The Rams won't be in the playoffs a year after winning it all. are injuries the biggest culprit over there? Or did something else go wrong?

JR: Injuries have definitely been the biggest issue for the Rams in 2022, especially because so many of them happened immediately and then consistently through the first half of the season and also because many of the early injuries were so concentrated to one crucial position group: The offensive line. The Rams started a different offensive line combination in 12 of their first 13 games, and through that period went into a three, four and five-deep at every spot except for right tackle. Sean McVay deploys a timing and progression-based offense and there was zero chance, once players started getting hurt, that it was going to be successful in light of so much concentration of injury. I think overall, the truncated offseason (not that they're complaining about why it was so short) was also a factor in the durability of the team, the shuffling of the coaching staff and general preparation for 2023.

Baker Mayfield has had quite the whirlwind of late. What kind of impression has he made on the organization in the last few weeks?