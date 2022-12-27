Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

The Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 after their Monday Night Football win over the Colts.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 16:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, center Corey Linsley, right guard Zion Johnson and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 68 offensive snaps in Monday's win.
— Mike Williams led all receivers with 58 snaps and hauled in all four targets for 76 yards. Keenan Allen, who had a big day with 11 receptions for 104 yards, was right behind him with 57 snaps. Joshua Palmer played 40 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 13 offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 41 snaps and scored both Chargers touchdowns of the night. Joshua Kelley played 23 offensive snaps, while fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for five offensive plays. Larry Rountree III, who was elevated from the practice squad Monday, played four offensive snaps.
— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends with 37. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 31 snaps, while Donald Parham, Jr., played 24.
Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 16, 20-3, win over the Indianapolis Colts that clinched a playoff spot for the Bolts!
Defense
— The Chargers had a three players play all 52 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Tranquill had a team-high seven solo tackles, while Davis tabbed his first interception of the season.
— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan both played 43 defensive snaps on Sunday. Samuel finished the night with an interception and a pass defended. Alohi Gilman played 30 snaps and helped stop a big Colts fourth-down try at the start of the fourth quarter. Gilman came in for Derwin James, Jr., who played 25 snaps in his return from injury but was ejected in the second quarter. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor saw another week of activity, as he logged nine defensive snaps.
— Khalil Mack played 42 snaps and added another sack to bring his yearly total to eight. Kyle Van Noy continued his high-level play and played 40 defensive snaps, as he notched a sack in his third straight game. Chris Rumph II played 23 snaps and got a sack in a secon straight game. Derrek Tuszka played eight snaps.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 43 snaps at linebacker on Monday and had an all-around big day with a sack and a tackle for loss.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 34 snaps, while Morgan Fox, who finished with 2.0 sacks, played 31 snaps. Breiden Fehoko 26 snaps on Sunday in the interior while Tyeler Davison played 10 snaps. Christopher Hinton, who was signed to the active roster during the week, played nine snaps and notched a tackle for loss.
Special Teams
— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 18 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 14 snaps.
— Taylor, Deane Leonard, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 13 special teams snaps, while Rumph played 10.
— Cameron Dicker, who made both his field goals and extra points, played eight snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the night also playing eight snaps.
