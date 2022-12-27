Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec 27, 2022 at 09:23 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Snap Counts W16

The Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 after their Monday Night Football win over the Colts.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 16:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, center Corey Linsley, right guard Zion Johnson and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 68 offensive snaps in Monday's win.

— Mike Williams led all receivers with 58 snaps and hauled in all four targets for 76 yards. Keenan Allen, who had a big day with 11 receptions for 104 yards, was right behind him with 57 snaps. Joshua Palmer played 40 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 13 offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 41 snaps and scored both Chargers touchdowns of the night. Joshua Kelley played 23 offensive snaps, while fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for five offensive plays. Larry Rountree III, who was elevated from the practice squad Monday, played four offensive snaps.

— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends with 37. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 31 snaps, while Donald Parham, Jr., played 24.

Photos: Bolts Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Against Colts

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 16, 20-3, win over the Indianapolis Colts that clinched a playoff spot for the Bolts!

7LAC8530
1 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8539
2 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8547
3 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8574
4 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8751
5 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8779
6 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8808
7 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8814
8 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8889
9 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8916
10 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8941
11 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8955
12 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9029
13 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9045
14 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9054
15 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8234
16 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8365
17 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8390
18 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8399
19 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8406
20 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9122
21 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9171
22 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8430
23 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8464
24 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8494
25 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8546
26 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8563
27 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8605
28 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8615
29 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8627
30 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8638
31 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8650
32 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8685
33 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8701
34 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8725
35 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8774
36 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8825
37 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8840
38 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8853
39 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8885
40 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8926
41 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8967
42 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8970
43 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9015
44 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9046
45 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9081
46 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9111
47 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9129
48 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9167
49 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9178
50 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9206
51 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9256
52 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9292
53 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9329
54 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9456
55 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9512
56 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9526
57 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9541
58 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9385
59 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Chargers had a three players play all 52 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Tranquill had a team-high seven solo tackles, while Davis tabbed his first interception of the season.

— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan both played 43 defensive snaps on Sunday. Samuel finished the night with an interception and a pass defended. Alohi Gilman played 30 snaps and helped stop a big Colts fourth-down try at the start of the fourth quarter. Gilman came in for Derwin James, Jr., who played 25 snaps in his return from injury but was ejected in the second quarter. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor saw another week of activity, as he logged nine defensive snaps.

— Khalil Mack played 42 snaps and added another sack to bring his yearly total to eight. Kyle Van Noy continued his high-level play and played 40 defensive snaps, as he notched a sack in his third straight game. Chris Rumph II played 23 snaps and got a sack in a secon straight game. Derrek Tuszka played eight snaps.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 43 snaps at linebacker on Monday and had an all-around big day with a sack and a tackle for loss.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 34 snaps, while Morgan Fox, who finished with 2.0 sacks, played 31 snaps. Breiden Fehoko 26 snaps on Sunday in the interior while Tyeler Davison played 10 snaps. Christopher Hinton, who was signed to the active roster during the week, played nine snaps and notched a tackle for loss.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 18 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 14 snaps.

— Taylor, Deane Leonard, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 13 special teams snaps, while Rumph played 10.

— Cameron Dicker, who made both his field goals and extra points, played eight snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the night also playing eight snaps.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 15 playing time against Tennessee

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 14 playing time against Miami

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 13 playing time against Las Vegas

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Take a look at the Bolts Week 12 playing time against Arizona

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the Bolts Week 11 playing time against Kansas City

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Take a look at the Bolts Week 10 playing time against San Francisco

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Take a look at the Bolts Week 9 playing time against Atlanta

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against Seattle

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Take a look at Week 6 playing time after the Bolts primetime victory over the Broncos

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Take a look at Week 5 playing time after the Bolts road victory over the Browns

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Take a look at Week 4 playing time after the Bolts road victory over the Texans

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising