Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Defense

— The Chargers had a three players play all 52 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Tranquill had a team-high seven solo tackles, while Davis tabbed his first interception of the season.

— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan both played 43 defensive snaps on Sunday. Samuel finished the night with an interception and a pass defended. Alohi Gilman played 30 snaps and helped stop a big Colts fourth-down try at the start of the fourth quarter. Gilman came in for Derwin James, Jr., who played 25 snaps in his return from injury but was ejected in the second quarter. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor saw another week of activity, as he logged nine defensive snaps.

— Khalil Mack played 42 snaps and added another sack to bring his yearly total to eight. Kyle Van Noy continued his high-level play and played 40 defensive snaps, as he notched a sack in his third straight game. Chris Rumph II played 23 snaps and got a sack in a secon straight game. Derrek Tuszka played eight snaps.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 43 snaps at linebacker on Monday and had an all-around big day with a sack and a tackle for loss.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 34 snaps, while Morgan Fox, who finished with 2.0 sacks, played 31 snaps. Breiden Fehoko 26 snaps on Sunday in the interior while Tyeler Davison played 10 snaps. Christopher Hinton, who was signed to the active roster during the week, played nine snaps and notched a tackle for loss.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 18 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 14 snaps.

— Taylor, Deane Leonard, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 13 special teams snaps, while Rumph played 10.

— Cameron Dicker, who made both his field goals and extra points, played eight snaps.