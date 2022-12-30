Bolts Plan to Activate Joey Bosa off IR for Week 17

2. The Battle of LA

A few months ago, the Week 17 matchup between the Chargers and Rams had the potential to be one of the best of the year.

Both teams entered the season with high playoff expectations. The Rams, of course, were coming off a Super Bowl, while the Bolts seemed poised to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The Chargers held up their end of things, punching their postseason ticket Monday night.

But as both Los Angeles teams battled through a plethora of injuries this season, the Rams find themselves at 5-10 and eliminated from playoff contention.

Staley commented on the crosstown matchup that will take place Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers will be the home team at SoFi Stadium, a venue the teams share but will met at for the first time.

"We are all in the same market. More than anything, it's a really good football team," Staley said of the Rams. "I think that good rivalries come from the quality of play. They have had high-quality play ever since Sean [McVay] has been there. I think that the matchup is going to bring out the best in both teams."

The Bolts currently sit at 9-6 and are in the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

And while the Chargers know the will be a Wild Card squad, a win Sunday ensures they will finish at least as the sixth seed. A Bolts victory would get them to 10 on the season, which is the most 8-win Miami can get to. The Chargers, of course, have head-to-head win over Dolphins.

The Chargers path to multiple playoff seeds will be clearer after Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Bengals.

Until then, the Bolts sole focus is continuing their hot streak and gearing up for the postseason.

"The focus is the same as always," said quarterback Justin Herbert. "It's very important to attack this week like it's the most important game of the [year].

"This is a really good Rams team that we're facing and we've had to have a great week of practice for any chance on Sunday," Herbert added. "They're playing pretty well offensively and defensively, so we've had to watch a lot of film, but we've got a lot of respect for these guys."

3. Fine-tuning the offense

Entering Week 17, the Chargers offense ranks 11th overall in the league with 355.0 yards per game. And the Bolts are close behind in points per game, too, ranking 13th with 22.1.

Overall, that's good company for the Chargers to be in.

Eight of the top 11 teams in yards per game have clinched a playoff spot, and eight of the top 13 teams in points per game are also in the dance.

But the vibe around the Bolts is that they feel like they could be a little more consistent on offense before the playoffs begin.

"I think we are trying to find our rhythm a little bit. We have had some good drives over the last few games, but we haven't been real consistent," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi. "The guys that have been coming back, getting them worked in and just finding our rhythm. We are approaching it like any other game.

"We are trying to win these games and get the best game plan together, but also focusing on finding our battle rhythm a little bit better so we can be more consistent," Lombardi added.

Lombardi later said: "Just playing a little bit better and practicing a little bit better, getting the guys working together. Some of that rhythm may be that you had coming out of training camp, finding that again."

One way to help boost that point total is by being more consistent in the red zone, where the Chargers are tied for 26th with just a 50-percent conversion rate.

Except for Rashawn Slater, the Chargers offense is about as healthy as the unit has been all season.