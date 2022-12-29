Week 17 Game Picks: Chargers or Rams?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 17 game between the Chargers and the Colts.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|Michael David Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jason La Canfora
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Domonique Foxworth
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Rams
