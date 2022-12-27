Power Rankings: Chargers are Consensus Top-10 Team After Clinching Playoff Spot

The Chargers are in the playoffs for the first time in the Justin Herbert era. Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts was far from a thing of beauty, but the Bolts deserve credit for taking care of business and removing any anxiety ahead of the final two weeks of the regular season. (This was hardly presumed, given the sordid history of the franchise in similar situations.) Austin Ekeler scored two more touchdowns, and the Los Angeles defense held a tepid Colts attack to just 173 total yards with seven sacks (a season high for the Bolts), three interceptions and zero first downs allowed on 10 third-down conversion attempts. If the Chargers can get both sides of their game synced up, they will be a very tough out in January.