Power Rankings: Chargers are Consensus Top-10 Team After Clinching Playoff Spot

Dec 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Power Rankings W17

The Chargers continued their winning ways, earning their third-straight victory while also clinching a playoff berth in the process.

Following Week 16 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 17 against the Rams.

No. 8: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 9)

The Chargers are in the playoffs for the first time in the Justin Herbert era. Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts was far from a thing of beauty, but the Bolts deserve credit for taking care of business and removing any anxiety ahead of the final two weeks of the regular season. (This was hardly presumed, given the sordid history of the franchise in similar situations.) Austin Ekeler scored two more touchdowns, and the Los Angeles defense held a tepid Colts attack to just 173 total yards with seven sacks (a season high for the Bolts), three interceptions and zero first downs allowed on 10 third-down conversion attempts. If the Chargers can get both sides of their game synced up, they will be a very tough out in January.

No. 8: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 9)

No. 10: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 11)

Photos: Bolts Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Against Colts

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 16, 20-3, win over the Indianapolis Colts that clinched a playoff spot for the Bolts!

7LAC8530
1 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8539
2 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8547
3 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8574
4 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8751
5 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8779
6 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8808
7 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8814
8 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8889
9 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8916
10 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8941
11 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8955
12 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9029
13 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9045
14 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9054
15 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8234
16 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8365
17 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8390
18 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8399
19 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8406
20 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9122
21 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9171
22 / 59
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8430
23 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8464
24 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8494
25 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8546
26 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8563
27 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8605
28 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8615
29 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8627
30 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8638
31 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8650
32 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8685
33 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8701
34 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8725
35 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8774
36 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8825
37 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8840
38 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8853
39 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8885
40 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8926
41 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8967
42 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8970
43 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9015
44 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9046
45 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9081
46 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9111
47 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9129
48 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9167
49 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9178
50 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9206
51 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9256
52 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9292
53 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9329
54 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9456
55 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9512
56 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9526
57 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9541
58 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9385
59 / 59
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
No. 9: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 10)

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with their convincing win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. Justin Herbert is as good as any quarterback in the NFL, and now Brandon Staley's defense is gaining steam... It's not outrageous to imagine the Chargers as a legitimate Super Bowl threat if they can continue to produce on both sides of the ball.

No. 9: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 8)

The Chargers are surging at the right time with Justin Herbert and have also find more of a running game to match their passing juice with Austin Ekeler and others. Watch out if their defense can keep making more of an impact.

No. 9: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 10)

They are going to the playoffs, where they will be a tough out with Justin Herbert as their quarterback.

Photos: Chargers at Colts In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 16 MNF matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

3LAC6593
1 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7586
2 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7693
3 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7784
4 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7799
5 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7806
6 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7805
7 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7815
8 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC7831
9 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7976
10 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8110
11 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8116
12 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8027
13 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8165
14 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8183
15 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8167
16 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8210
17 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8215
18 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8241
19 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8289
20 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8220
21 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8254
22 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8294
23 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8343
24 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6847
25 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6868
26 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6994
27 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8370
28 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8424
29 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8430
30 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8513
31 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8503
32 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8512
33 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8519
34 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8561
35 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8576
36 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC7592
37 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC7707
38 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3473
39 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3483
40 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3499
41 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3539
42 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3611
43 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8926
44 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8925
45 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8933
46 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8981
47 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8984
48 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9006
49 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8997
50 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9031
51 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7621
52 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7635
53 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9094
54 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7653
55 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7670
56 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7856
57 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7870
58 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9091
59 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9212
60 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9156
61 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9197
62 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9243
63 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9253
64 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9264
65 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7977
66 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8089
67 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9368
68 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9383
69 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8230
70 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9415
71 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9516
72 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8270
73 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9479
74 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9486
75 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8271
76 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8373
77 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8414
78 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8485
79 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3714
80 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8668
81 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9694
82 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9395
83 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9419
84 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9760
85 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9784
86 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9797
87 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8608
88 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8609
89 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8619
90 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9826
91 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9873
92 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9891
93 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9730
94 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9741
95 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9752
96 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9868
97 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0014
98 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0050
99 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0053
100 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8224
101 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8186
102 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0093
103 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0140
104 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0192
105 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC7828
106 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC7848
107 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0261
108 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0279
109 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0309
110 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0323
111 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC7887
112 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0110
113 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0465
114 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0436
115 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0410
116 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0097
117 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0154
118 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0518
119 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0621
120 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0677
121 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0599
122 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0369
123 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0362
124 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0419
125 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0394
126 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8299
127 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8334
128 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8358
129 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8386
130 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8399
131 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8453
132 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0559
133 / 135
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8485
134 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8515
135 / 135
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
No. 9: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 11)

The Chargers are on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. I'm not sure if their defense is as good as they showed Monday night — that was one ghastly performance by the Colts — but they looked like a team that has a shot to win a playoff game

No. 9: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 9)

No. 9: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 10)

No. 7: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 8)

The Chargers clinched their first playoff appearance since 2018 on Monday night. It should deflect some lingering questions about the direction of the franchise for now, especially when their situational running game works as well as it did against the punchless Colts.

