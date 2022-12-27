Power Rankings: Chargers are Consensus Top-10 Team After Clinching Playoff Spot

The Chargers continued their winning ways, earning their third-straight victory while also clinching a playoff berth in the process.
Following Week 16 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 17 against the Rams.
The Chargers are in the playoffs for the first time in the Justin Herbert era. Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts was far from a thing of beauty, but the Bolts deserve credit for taking care of business and removing any anxiety ahead of the final two weeks of the regular season. (This was hardly presumed, given the sordid history of the franchise in similar situations.) Austin Ekeler scored two more touchdowns, and the Los Angeles defense held a tepid Colts attack to just 173 total yards with seven sacks (a season high for the Bolts), three interceptions and zero first downs allowed on 10 third-down conversion attempts. If the Chargers can get both sides of their game synced up, they will be a very tough out in January.
The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with their convincing win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. Justin Herbert is as good as any quarterback in the NFL, and now Brandon Staley's defense is gaining steam... It's not outrageous to imagine the Chargers as a legitimate Super Bowl threat if they can continue to produce on both sides of the ball.
The Chargers are surging at the right time with Justin Herbert and have also find more of a running game to match their passing juice with Austin Ekeler and others. Watch out if their defense can keep making more of an impact.
They are going to the playoffs, where they will be a tough out with Justin Herbert as their quarterback.
The Chargers are on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. I'm not sure if their defense is as good as they showed Monday night — that was one ghastly performance by the Colts — but they looked like a team that has a shot to win a playoff game
The Chargers clinched their first playoff appearance since 2018 on Monday night. It should deflect some lingering questions about the direction of the franchise for now, especially when their situational running game works as well as it did against the punchless Colts.
