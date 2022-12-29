Bosa Returns to Practice, Details 4-Month Recovery from Injury

Bosa had 10.5 sacks in 16 games during the 2021 season while finishing second the league with seven forced fumbles.

Bosa opened up Thursday about the issues he dealt with, adding that his times in recent drills and workouts have been quicker that they have in previous seasons.

"Just serious pain, pretty much doing anything," Bosa said. "Whether it was leg work or just anything, going out on the field, it was kind of unknown thing that got worse over last year and it limited kind of everything from drills I can do on the field, to how intense I can do drills, to how well I'm bending.

"We kind of just laugh and shake our head out there and we try not to get giddy or anything," Bosa added. "My trainer [Todd Rice] doesn't, because it's the first time he's been able to see me enjoy working and pushing it really hard like he knows I can. It's been fun. It's been a grind obviously, 10, 12 weeks straight."

Bosa noted that past few months have been "revitalizing," and said he feels better now than he has in years.

"Obviously, it sucks to miss all this time, but it's honestly that something that I really, really needed to get done," Bosa said.

While it remains to be seen when Bosa returns to the lineup, he'll be welcomed with open arms when that time comes.

"Just the energy he's going to bring," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill. "You know he's going to be able to get to the quarterback with his pass rush, take some of the chips of Khalil [Mack] that he's been experiencing all year.

"[We're] able to move different guys around to different spots to try and free up some guys," Hill added. "He opens up a lot of things for a lot of different people on this defense."

Bosa had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in two-plus games before he was injured.

The Bolts defense had its ups and downs through the middle stretch of the season, but has been lights out in recent weeks.

Since Week 13, the Bolts rank first in both points (11.3) and yards (225) allowed per game.

Bosa's return should only be a boost to that unit.