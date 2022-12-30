What the Rams Are Saying About the Chargers

On what he's seen from the Chargers defense the last few games:

"I've seen a great job being able to do different things based on how they want to slow down the opponent. There's enough versatility where they've got a core foundation of things that they want to be able to do, but then also enough complimentary mixers, and then whatever they think is in the best interests situationally, whether it be on the rundowns, pass downs, third downs in the red area, where they can kind of change it up based on how they want to try to stop whatever the given opponent is and what they deem to be really dangerous. But the versatility in the personnel groups, the ability to be able to move some of those joker type players around, I think Brandon does an excellent job of that, just like he did with us. And then you can see some similar principles, but then also the evolution that he's had over the last couple years to fit it to what they're doing with the Chargers."

On the challenge going against the versatile Chargers' defense:

"Yeah, I think it's that. It's the multiplicity, the different things that they can present, whether it be their front mechanics, the different coverage things, some of the different ways that they can activate five guys and sometimes four and try to be able to use your back. But he does a great job and I think it's about kind of having that adaptability and then in some instances making sure that you kind of have some foolproof plays. And there's nothing that's perfect, but if you're putting guys in a position where based on whatever they present you feel like they can execute, those are the things that we're hunting up but those are some of the things that we've got to be ready for. I think you're exactly right. It's definitely showed itself the last couple weeks."

On if he anticipated a head coaching job for Brandon Staley when he worked with him: