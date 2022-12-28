Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 17 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Rams

Dec 28, 2022 at 01:47 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams as we head into Week 17 of the 2022 season:

Injury Report

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Table inside Article
PlayerInjuryWednesday *ThursdayFridayGame Status
RB Austin EkelerKneeLimited
FB Zander HorvathAnkleLimited
S Derwin James, Jr.ConcussionDNP
DL Sebastian Joseph-DayBackLimited
T Trey Pipkins IIIKneeFull

*The Chargers did not practice Wednesday and the report is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerInjuryWednesday**ThursdayFridayGame Status
C Brian AllenCalfDNP
DT Marquise CopelandAnkleLimited
DT Aaron DonaldAnkleDNP
TE Tyler HigbeeNIR - RestDNP
LB Travin HowardHipLimited
T Ty NsekheIllnessDNP
WR Ben SkowronekCalfDNP
QB John WolfordNeckDNP

**The Rams conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate.

