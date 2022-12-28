Week 17 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Rams

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams as we head into Week 17 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday *
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB Austin Ekeler
|Knee
|Limited
|FB Zander Horvath
|Ankle
|Limited
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Concussion
|DNP
|DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Back
|Limited
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Full
*The Chargers did not practice Wednesday and the report is an estimation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday**
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|C Brian Allen
|Calf
|DNP
|DT Marquise Copeland
|Ankle
|Limited
|DT Aaron Donald
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE Tyler Higbee
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|LB Travin Howard
|Hip
|Limited
|T Ty Nsekhe
|Illness
|DNP
|WR Ben Skowronek
|Calf
|DNP
|QB John Wolford
|Neck
|DNP
**The Rams conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate.
