AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers Have Secured Wild-Card Playoff Spot

The Chargers are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018.

The Bolts secured their postseason spot in Week 16 with a 20-3 win over the Colts and now know they will be a Wild Card team in the AFC field.

But, with two games left, the Chargers could end up with either the fifth, sixth or seventh seeds in January.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 17.

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Next 2 games

01/02 @CIN (11-4)

01/08 NE (7-8)

Current playoff odds: Clinched the AFC East

Status: The Bills remain in the top spot with two games to go but face a stiff test Monday night in Cincinnati.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

Next 2 games

01/01 DEN (4-11)

01/08 @LV (6-9)

Current playoff odds: Clinched the AFC West

Status: The Chiefs are still hoping to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC but need two wins and a Buffalo loss to do so.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Next 2 games

01/02 BUF (12-3)

01/08 BAL (10-5)

Current playoff odds: Clinched a playoff spot

Status: The Bengals are going to the playoffs but are trying to lock up the AFC North in the final two weeks.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

Next 2 games

01/01 @HOU (2-12-1)

01/08 TEN (7-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 76 percent