AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers Have Secured Wild-Card Playoff Spot

Dec 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM
The Chargers are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018.

The Bolts secured their postseason spot in Week 16 with a 20-3 win over the Colts and now know they will be a Wild Card team in the AFC field.

But, with two games left, the Chargers could end up with either the fifth, sixth or seventh seeds in January.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 17.

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Next 2 games

01/02 @CIN (11-4)

01/08 NE (7-8)

Current playoff odds: Clinched the AFC East

Status: The Bills remain in the top spot with two games to go but face a stiff test Monday night in Cincinnati.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

Next 2 games

01/01 DEN (4-11)

01/08 @LV (6-9)

Current playoff odds: Clinched the AFC West

Status: The Chiefs are still hoping to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC but need two wins and a Buffalo loss to do so.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Next 2 games

01/02 BUF (12-3)

01/08 BAL (10-5)

Current playoff odds: Clinched a playoff spot

Status: The Bengals are going to the playoffs but are trying to lock up the AFC North in the final two weeks.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

Next 2 games

01/01 @HOU (2-12-1)

01/08 TEN (7-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 76 percent

Status: Jacksonville leads the AFC South, a division that won't be decided until Week 18.

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Next 2 games

01/01 PIT (7-8)

01/08 CIN (11-4)

Current playoff odds: Clinched a playoff spot

Status: The Ravens secured a postseason berth in Week 16.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

Next 2 games

01/01 LAR (5-10)

01/08 @DEN (4-11)

Current playoff odds: Clinched a playoff spot

Status: The Chargers are going to the postseason for the first time since 2018. They've won three straight games and are among the hottest teams across the league thanks to a defense that has allowed 34 total points in the past three games.

7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Next 2 games

01/01 @NE (7-8)

01/08 NYJ (7-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 62 percent

Status: Miami is among a handful of teams vying for the seventh seed.

8. New England Patriots (7-8)

Next 2 games

01/01 MIA (8-7)

01/08 @BUF (12-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 19 percent

Status: The Patriots have lost four of their past five games.

9. New York Jets (7-8)

Next 2 games

01/01 @SEA (7-8)

01/08 @MIA (8-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 15 percent

Status: The Jets have lost four in a row.

10. Tennessee Titans (7-8)

Next 2 games

12/29 DAL (11-4)

01/08 @JAX (7-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 26 percent

Status: The Titans have lost five straight but will claim the AFC South with a victory in Week 18.

Photos: Bolts Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Against Colts

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 16, 20-3, win over the Indianapolis Colts that clinched a playoff spot for the Bolts!

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

Next 2 games

01/01 @BAL (10-5)

01/08 CLE (6-9)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 2 percent

Status: The Steelers have slim playoff hopes but are trying to finish at .500 or above for the 16th straight year.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

Next 2 games

01/01 SF (11-4)

01/08 KC (12-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Raiders need to win out against two of the best teams in the league and then hope for plenty of help.

13. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Status: Status: The Browns have been eliminated from postseason contention.

14. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1)

Status: The Colts have been eliminated from postseason contention.

15. Denver Broncos (4-11)

Status: The Broncos have been eliminated from postseason contention.

16. Houston Texans (2-12-1)

Status: The Texans have been eliminated from postseason contention.

