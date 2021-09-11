Brandon Staley Era Begins Against Washington

"I really like how he is every day right now," Staley said. "He comes into the facility and there's an energy where you can tell that he's enjoying working at his game. I think that's been fun for us. He's a ball guy. When things don't go well, he can respond quickly, which is so much of being a competitor, being able to overcome things quickly and keep it moving.

On Wednesday, Asante Samuel Jr. got Staley’s blessing to start as the second corner on the Chargers’ defense. A start on Sunday would be a notable accomplishment as he would be the first Chargers rookie cornerback to start in his NFL debut since Sammy Davis did back in 2003. Safety Derwin James spoke highly of the rookie corner on Wednesday.

"Asante's come a long way," James said. "He's always had the talent, he's always had the athleticism but now he's another guy that's communicating, he's alerting splits he's doing everything now. Just seeing guys like Nasir Adderley, Asante talking, everybody's talking more, communicating more, and it's only going to help our defense."

A lot of focus has also been put on the excitement around quarterback, Justin Herbert's second season in the NFL. Herbert talked about his growing relationship with Staley heading into the first game of the season.

"When coach Staley came in, he built a relationship immediately with all the players," he said. "And that's something that he really wanted to set up. I remember getting the call maybe 30 or 45 minutes after everyone found out [Staley was hired as head coach] and that meant a lot to me for him to reach out to me and let me know. He's done an incredible job."