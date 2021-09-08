Chargers-Washington Week 1 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Washington Football Team as we head into the first week of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Groin
|FP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|Knee
|FP
Washington Football Team:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
