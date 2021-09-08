Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Six Things We Learned About Justin Herbert 

Sep 07, 2021 at 05:11 PM
Cory Kennedy
Series Only

Mina Kimes, NFL Analyst for ESPN, took a trip to Oregon to get to know the Bolts' second year QB. Click here to read the full piece. Here are the top six excerpts from the article:

If you go grocery shopping with Herbert, you better put the cart back

"Herbert's teammates say they quickly learned that their new roommate was a something of a neat freak, with meticulous handwriting, a color-coordinated closet and a thinly veiled distaste for any sort of mess. Nabers says he has seen Herbert's temper flare up only once, when Nabers tried to abandon his grocery store cart in the parking lot. "The first time we went shopping, I was like, 'Eh, I'll leave it right here,'" he says, pantomiming a gentle push. "And he said: 'No. Take it all the way back.'"

Whether it's playing on Sundays or Settlers of Catan, Herbert is there to win

"His teammates describe him as a homebody, more keen on watching movies -- he loves Christopher Nolan films, especially "Inception" and "Interstellar" -- and playing board games than going out. During camp last year, when the rookies were quarantined together in a hotel, he insisted on buying a copy of Settlers of Catan, the Risk-like strategy game where players gather resources to accrue territory, for the group. Gabe Nabers, the team's fullback, says they played nearly every night. "He loves that game," says Nabers. "He'll do anything to win."

Top Photos of Justin Herbert from Camp

Take a look at some of the best shots of Justin Herbert at Chargers Training Camp 2021

210805_Herbert_Gallery_001
1 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_003
2 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_004
3 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_005
4 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_006
5 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_007
6 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_008
7 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_009
8 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_010
9 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_011
10 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_012
11 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_013
12 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_014
13 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_015
14 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_016
15 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_017
16 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_018
17 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_019
18 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_020
19 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_021
20 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_022
21 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_040
22 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_023
23 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_024
24 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_025
25 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_026
26 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_027
27 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_028
28 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_029
29 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_030
30 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_031
31 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_032
32 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_033
33 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_035
34 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_036
35 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_034
36 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_037
37 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_038
38 / 43
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_039
39 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_041
40 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_042
41 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_043
42 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210805_Herbert_Gallery_044
43 / 43
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It's the simple things in life, especially when it comes to a haircut

"Herbert stabs his pancakes with a fork. "So John Lott, our strength and conditioning coach ... he said, 'I cut my son's hair all the time.' I was like 'Sweet, you can cut mine.'" He shoves a bite into his mouth. "He cut it in the weight room, and ... that's kind of it."

But why would you let your strength and conditioning coach ...

He shrugs. "I just didn't really want to pay for a haircut, to be honest."

Offensive Rookie of the Year, $27 million contract, face of a newly relevant franchise. And yet.

Herbert's hair has grown back, but he still looks younger than his 23 years, hunching over his plate like the biggest kid at school. He's dressed in a T-shirt and shorts that were probably sent to him by Nike; he drives an Audi sedan that was definitely a gift from an auto dealership here in Eugene (he drove it more than 13 hours from Los Angeles). Later, when I point out a Whole Foods from the car, he says he doesn't shop at the grocery store because it's too expensive. "It's just calories," he explains.

 From imaginary huddles in the offseason to his unexpected first NFL drive, Herbert seems to be born ready for the moment

"The first drive was a blur. Because the pandemic had abbreviated the NFL's offseason program and eliminated the preseason altogether, Herbert, who operated exclusively out of the gun at Oregon, was unusually green. He spent part of the summer in Eugene calling plays in an imaginary huddle, his brothers Patrick and Mitchell radioing in messages using a walkie-talkie. Now he was lining up in SoFi Stadium, with the Chiefs' defense bearing down on him like homesteaders descending on untouched land. His teammates were awestruck. [Easton Stick], the Chargers' third-string quarterback, recalls watching Herbert flip his protection early in the series and go through his progressions before checking down to running back Joshua Kelley for a 35-yard gain. "He had probably never done that a single time in training camp," Stick says.

The biology major has impressed in the film room

"As Herbert's Chargers teammates pass through, I pull them to the side, looking for insights. "He's like a sponge in the building -- eats everything up, absorbs so much info, wants to know the playbook more than anything. I mean, he's a biology major," says Scott Quessenberry, a backup guard. Herbert sidles up to us, and Quessenberry gestures in his direction. "He's like: 'Do you know the lifespan of organisms in the ocean?'"
"I've never said that," says Herbert."

While he naturally shy's away from the spotlight, a couple of big teammates find an effective way to get Herbert out of his comfort zone

"We find a table and watch as a small crowd gathers around a makeshift stage, where a hired performer is playing covers of wedding songs. The singer strums the opening bars of "Sweet Caroline," then stops and calls for Herbert to join him. The quarterback shakes his head, but the guy won't take no for an answer, so Herbert trudges up the steps, where he's flanked by a couple of his offensive linemen. Before long, all of the Chargers still at the event have joined them; one of the linemen is belting out the chorus, the kicker is swaying with his eyes closed, and Allen is dancing with somebody's mom. A minute or so into the song, I spot Herbert fading into the background, then trying to slip into the crowd. So do his teammates, who pull him back on stage."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Introducing Your 2021 Chargers Captains

On Thursday, the Chargers named eight captains for the 2021 season. Take a look at who the team selected!
news

Tony Romo on Justin Herbert: 'This Kid is a Monster'

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current color commentator for CBS, Tony Romo weighs in on the Bolts' upcoming season.
news

Chargers Initial 2021 Roster Breakdown

See the position-by-position breakdown of the Chargers 53-man roster.
news

Five Bolts Crack ESPN's Top 100 Players List

Below is what Shelley Smith wrote about each of the selections.
news

Bleacher Report Ranks Chargers Best Offseason Move

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently published a list of "Every NFL Team's Best Move of the 2021 Offseason".
news

Brandon Staley Cracks NFL 40 Under 40 List

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic put Coach Staley in her 40 Under 40 list
news

NFL.com Rank Chargers Among Top Offenses in League

Adam Schein ranked the NFL's top nine offenses heading into the 2021 season.
news

Three Bolts Rank 55, 56 and 60 in the NFL Top 100 Players

Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert and Corey Linsley are the first Chargers to make the list.
news

NFL.com Ranks Derwin James Among Top Safeties in League

DeAngelo Hall from NFL.com ranked the "Top 10 safeties heading into 2021 season"
news

Austin Ekeler named Bleacher Report's Biggest Breakout Fantasy Football Star of 2021

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report named Austin Ekeler the Biggest Breakout Fantasy Football Star of 2021.
news

NBC Sports' Peter King Sits Down with Coach Staley

Peter King sits down with Brandon Staley. Below is what he had to say about the first year head coach.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
video

Coming Soon: All In Powered by Pepsi

All In powered by Pepsi is a comprehensive view of all things Chargers, from the moment Brandon Staley was hired as the team's head coach, to their 2021 season quest, and everything in between. Check out All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com beginning August 27.
news

7 Important Answers About All In

Questions about our new show? Below is a Q&A that answers all topics surrounding the All In series. 
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
Latest News
Advertising