DJ's Mailbag: The Surprise Chargers Breakout Player of 2021

"Look, I think it's going to be a great battle. I think that Rashawn has got everything you need to be successful in that matchup. He's got great feet, he's strong, he can anchor, he can redirect. But this is an elite, elite player and it's not fair that an offensive lineman can win 45 out of 47 reps and then you'll see those two highlight plays and everybody will say that it was dominated by the other guy. So, it's not a fair fight in terms of how it will be judged I'll put it that way, but I think Slater will hold his own."