Three Takeaways: Slater vs. Young Rematch In The NFL

As offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi put it, Rashawn Slater has 'drawn a tough hand' in his first NFL matchup. But just because he's going up against the defending defensive rookie of the year in Chase Young, that doesn't mean the rookie isn't excited for Week 1. During Thursday's press conference, Slater talked about how he's feeling heading into his first NFL regular season start.

"Definitely really excited," Slater said. "You know thankfully we had the preseason so I kind of feel like that first almost scrimmage at SoFi and then also playing against the Rams really kind of helped me get that anxiety of playing in a stadium for the first time out of the way. So right now I'm just excited, ready for the season to finally start and kind of to see what this team's gonna do."

Veteran linemen, Bryan Bulaga and Corey Linsley have been a huge help in getting Slater ready for Sunday's 'game within the game' according to the rookie. To go along with that, Slater has OLB Joey Bosa coaching him up from the perspective of a pass rusher.

"It was amazing, definitely very beneficial for me," he said. "Just because obviously he's one of the best, if not the best at rushing the passer so being able to get that experience definitely helps me relax and just know that I've already done that. You know, if I can win against him, then I can win against everyone, so it's been huge for me."

While Slater realizes the success he's had going against Young back in their college days when Northwestern would face Ohio State, Slater knows that they are both different players since college.

"He's taken big steps since he's been in the NFL," he said. "So, he's definitely a more refined player than what I saw in college. So, I'm excited to go and do that again, it's really cool to have that matchup, someone I've gone against in the past as my first game."