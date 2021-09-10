10 Insights: Brandon Staley Set to Make Head Coaching Debut in Washington

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' season opener at the Washington Football Team:

1) Brandon Staley will make his regular-season debut as head coach on Sunday in Washington. As defensive coordinator of the Rams in 2020, Staley went 4-0 against the NFC East. His defense allowed an average of 13.75 points per game against those four opponents. The Rams beat Washington 30-10 in Week 5 last season.

2) Sunday will also feature the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in quarterback Justin Herbert against the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in defensive end Chase Young. This will be Herbert's first NFL start in a season opener. He finished 2020 with 4,336 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

3) One of the reasons rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater shot to the top of draft boards this year was his performance against Young when Northwestern hosted Ohio State on October 18, 2019. Slater's first regular-season game since that season will come against Young and the talented WFT defensive line. Slater played 20 snaps in preseason, all on the opening drive in the opener against the Rams.