Three Takeaways: Expect A 'Different' Nasir Adderley in 2021

Whether it's talking about the game plan, note taking, or just talking football, Staley said the relationship between him and quarterback Justin Herbert is just beginning, and the real test is soon to come.

"We'll know where our relationship is as the season goes on," Staley said. "Because once you start playing games and lot's at stake, that's when you really start to test your relationship. I know this, I couldn't ask more from a starting quarterback. As you guys know he was elected captain, and the way he works on a day-to-day basis really pushes you as a coach because you're trying to be your best for guys like that."

Herbert's attention to detail and precise note taking were brought up by Staley as well.

"I think notes are big because I like to go over my notes and if they're clean and they're neat I know exactly where everything is," Herbert said. "So I can look back and say for example if we are playing Washington later in the year I've got a notebook full of the stuff that we went through, the plays that we learned."

Herbert, like Staley, talked about their growing relationship on and off the field. From the moment Staley was hired, Herbert has noticed the effort his head coach makes to build each relationship.