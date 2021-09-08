Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers kick off the 2021 season on the road against the Washington Football Team at FedExField, in Week 1.
MATCHUP
- Washington holds a 7-4 all-time advantage over the Bolts; however, the Chargers have won four of the last five matchups in the series.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT
LOCATION & FORECAST
- FedExField (Landover, MD)
- Mainly sunny. High: 87° Low: 65°
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
Analyst: Jay Feely
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.