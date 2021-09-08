Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Power Rankings are back! Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their matchup with the Washington Football Team this Sunday.
Mike Florio:
"On paper, the Chargers arguably should land even higher. They have to both stay healthy and prove it."
Lindsay Jones and Chad Graff:
"The Herbert Hype is real. The Chargers climbed two spots, from No. 13 to No. 11, since our pre-training camp Power Rankings. We have a few theories, but the most logical one is Justin Herbert and the building excitement about what the 2020 offensive rookie of the year will do in Year 2."
Dan Hanzus:
"On a recent Around The NFL Podcast, I listed the Chargers as a winner of the training camp/preseason portion of the calendar for the simple fact that they got out of the summer without losing any of their stars to a major injury. Real Bolts fans know roster health should never be assumed, but first-year coach Brandon Staley managed to break camp with a talented roster locked and loaded for Week 1 against Washington."
The MMQB:
"Everyone's favorite sleeper team every September now has a young franchise QB and a new coach in place."
Presenting your 2021 Los Angeles Chargers.
Nate Davis:
"They didn't show much in preseason, yet new coach Brandon Staley's cautious approach also prevented the Bolts from suffering the catastrophic injury that typically befalls them."
Frank Schwab:
"The Chargers had a quiet preseason. That's good, because they usually seem to be one of the NFL's snakebitten teams before the season ever starts. It's very easy to talk yourself into the Chargers having a nice breakout."
NFL Staff:
"After an impressive rookie season from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, expectations are high for the Chargers in Brandon Staley's first year as head coach. As Robert Mays wrote for the Athletic, Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi have made a concerted effort to craft the team's offense around their young quarterback.
"I think we've done a good job of truly creating an offense for him," Staley said. "And one that he feels confident in each and every play. That's what's been fun. Because you can see it in the way he plays and how that ball comes off his hand, what his footwork and his rhythm and timing look like. I think there's been some good signs here that would lead to believe he's in a real comfort zone."
Herbert has talent around him, and the offensive line should be improved with the addition of veteran center Corey Linsley and rookie tackle Rashawn Slater. If Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray and the Chargers defense can hold their own as well, the Bolts could at least be a factor in the wild-card race in the AFC.
"The Chargers are packed with potential for Coach Staley to harness," Sobleski wrote. "The team has made smart move after smart move this offseason. Staley's defensive scheme should make that side of the ball even better. The staff plans to build its offensive approach through Herbert. More importantly, general manager Tom Telesco built a strong offensive front to maximize Herbert's capabilities."'
