Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 1 Power Rankings?

NFL Staff:

"After an impressive rookie season from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, expectations are high for the Chargers in Brandon Staley's first year as head coach. As Robert Mays wrote for the Athletic, Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi have made a concerted effort to craft the team's offense around their young quarterback.

"I think we've done a good job of truly creating an offense for him," Staley said. "And one that he feels confident in each and every play. That's what's been fun. Because you can see it in the way he plays and how that ball comes off his hand, what his footwork and his rhythm and timing look like. I think there's been some good signs here that would lead to believe he's in a real comfort zone."

Herbert has talent around him, and the offensive line should be improved with the addition of veteran center Corey Linsley and rookie tackle Rashawn Slater. If Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray and the Chargers defense can hold their own as well, the Bolts could at least be a factor in the wild-card race in the AFC.