Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Sep 08, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Power Rankings are back! Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their matchup with the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

Pro Football Talk: 8th

Mike Florio:

"On paper, the Chargers arguably should land even higher. They have to both stay healthy and prove it."

The Athletic: 11th (subscription required)

Lindsay Jones and Chad Graff:

"The Herbert Hype is real. The Chargers climbed two spots, from No. 13 to No. 11, since our pre-training camp Power Rankings. We have a few theories, but the most logical one is Justin Herbert and the building excitement about what the 2020 offensive rookie of the year will do in Year 2."

NFL.com: 12th

Dan Hanzus:

"On a recent Around The NFL Podcast, I listed the Chargers as a winner of the training camp/preseason portion of the calendar for the simple fact that they got out of the summer without losing any of their stars to a major injury. Real Bolts fans know roster health should never be assumed, but first-year coach Brandon Staley managed to break camp with a talented roster locked and loaded for Week 1 against Washington."

Sports Illustrated: 12th

The MMQB:

"Everyone's favorite sleeper team every September now has a young franchise QB and a new coach in place."

Meet the 2021 Chargers 53-Man Roster

Presenting your 2021 Los Angeles Chargers.

#1 | P | TY LONG
1 / 53

#1 | P | TY LONG

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK
2 / 53

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER
3 / 53

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER

#7 | QB | CHASE DANIEL
4 / 53

#7 | QB | CHASE DANIEL

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.
5 / 53

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT
6 / 53

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN
7 / 53

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON
8 / 53

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON

#16 | K | TRISTAN VIZCAINO
9 / 53

#16 | K | TRISTAN VIZCAINO

#20 | CB | TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL
10 / 53

#20 | CB | TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL

#22 | RB | JUSTIN JACKSON
11 / 53

#22 | RB | JUSTIN JACKSON

#24 | S | NASIR ADDERLEY
12 / 53

#24 | S | NASIR ADDERLEY

#25 | CB | CHRIS HARRIS JR.
13 / 53

#25 | CB | CHRIS HARRIS JR.

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
14 / 53

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.

#27 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY
15 / 53

#27 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY

#29 | DB | MARK WEBB
16 / 53

#29 | DB | MARK WEBB

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER
17 / 53

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN
18 / 53

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN
19 / 53

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN

#33 | S | DERWIN JAMES
20 / 53

#33 | S | DERWIN JAMES

#35 | RB | LARRY ROUNTREE III
21 / 53

#35 | RB | LARRY ROUNTREE III

#36 | DB | TREY MARSHALL
22 / 53

#36 | DB | TREY MARSHALL

#37 | CB | KEMON HALL
23 / 53

#37 | CB | KEMON HALL

#40 | FB | GABE NABERS
24 / 53

#40 | FB | GABE NABERS

#42 | LB | UCHENNA NWOSU
25 / 53

#42 | LB | UCHENNA NWOSU

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS
26 / 53

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS

#44 | LB | KYZIR WHITE
27 / 53

#44 | LB | KYZIR WHITE

#49 | LB | DRUE TRANQUILL
28 / 53

#49 | LB | DRUE TRANQUILL

#52 | OLB | KYLER FACKRELL
29 / 53

#52 | OLB | KYLER FACKRELL

#54 | LS | MATT OVERTON
30 / 53

#54 | LS | MATT OVERTON

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA
31 / 53

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

#61 | C/G | SCOTT QUESSENBERRY
32 / 53

#61 | C/G | SCOTT QUESSENBERRY

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY
33 / 53

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES
34 / 53

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER
35 / 53

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER

#71 | G | MATT FEILER
36 / 53

#71 | G | MATT FEILER

#74 | T | STORM NORTON
37 / 53

#74 | T | STORM NORTON

#75 | T | BRYAN BULAGA
38 / 53

#75 | T | BRYAN BULAGA

#76 | G | ODAY ABOUSHI
39 / 53

#76 | G | ODAY ABOUSHI

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III
40 / 53

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS
41 / 53

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS

#82 | TE | STEPHEN ANDERSON
42 / 53

#82 | TE | STEPHEN ANDERSON

#84 | WR | K.J. HILL
43 / 53

#84 | WR | K.J. HILL

#87 | TE | JARED COOK
44 / 53

#87 | TE | JARED COOK

#88 | TE | TRE McKITTY
45 / 53

#88 | TE | TRE McKITTY

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.
46 / 53

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.

#90 | DL | ERIC BANKS
47 / 53

#90 | DL | ERIC BANKS

#93 | DT | JUSTIN JONES
48 / 53

#93 | DT | JUSTIN JONES

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II
49 / 53

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II

#95 | DT | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON
50 / 53

#95 | DT | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON

#97 | DE | JOEY BOSA
51 / 53

#97 | DE | JOEY BOSA

#98 | DT | LINVAL JOSEPH
52 / 53

#98 | DT | LINVAL JOSEPH

#99 | DT | JERRY TILLERY
53 / 53

#99 | DT | JERRY TILLERY

USA Today: 12th

Nate Davis:

"They didn't show much in preseason, yet new coach Brandon Staley's cautious approach also prevented the Bolts from suffering the catastrophic injury that typically befalls them."

Yahoo Sports: 14th

Frank Schwab:

"The Chargers had a quiet preseason. That's good, because they usually seem to be one of the NFL's snakebitten teams before the season ever starts. It's very easy to talk yourself into the Chargers having a nice breakout."

Bleacher Report: 15th

NFL Staff:

"After an impressive rookie season from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, expectations are high for the Chargers in Brandon Staley's first year as head coach. As Robert Mays wrote for the Athletic, Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi have made a concerted effort to craft the team's offense around their young quarterback.

"I think we've done a good job of truly creating an offense for him," Staley said. "And one that he feels confident in each and every play. That's what's been fun. Because you can see it in the way he plays and how that ball comes off his hand, what his footwork and his rhythm and timing look like. I think there's been some good signs here that would lead to believe he's in a real comfort zone."

Herbert has talent around him, and the offensive line should be improved with the addition of veteran center Corey Linsley and rookie tackle Rashawn Slater. If Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray and the Chargers defense can hold their own as well, the Bolts could at least be a factor in the wild-card race in the AFC.

"The Chargers are packed with potential for Coach Staley to harness," Sobleski wrote. "The team has made smart move after smart move this offseason. Staley's defensive scheme should make that side of the ball even better. The staff plans to build its offensive approach through Herbert. More importantly, general manager Tom Telesco built a strong offensive front to maximize Herbert's capabilities."'

Advertising