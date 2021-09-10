Game Picks: Who Did the Media Select? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 1 matchup between the Chargers and the Washington Football Team.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Washington
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Washington
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|Michael Davis Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Washington
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Washington
|John Keim
|ESPN
|Washington
|Shelley Smith
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Emmanuel Acho
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Washington
|Jeremy Fowler
|ESPN
|Washington
|Domonique Foxworth
|ESPN
|Washington
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Rob Ninkovich
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Laura Rutledge
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Kevin Seifert
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Damien Woody
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Ted Nguyen
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Chris Burke
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Washington
|Jay Morrison
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Katherine Terrell
|The Athletic
|Washington
|Jenny Vrentas
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Washington
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
