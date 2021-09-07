Chargers Finalize Helmet Donation on a Night of Remembrance 

This week, the Chargers finalized a donation of 150 Xenith football helmets to Compton Centennial and Gardena High Schools as the two teams faced each other on the gridiron. The donation came about after the devastating shooting deaths of two students, who each attended the respective schools, in late 2020. During the game, each team wore stickers on their helmets with the students' initials.

Compton Centennial notched their first win of the season, beating Gardena 20-18 in overtime.