What is the Washington Football Team Saying About the Chargers?

"Well, I think when you look at what they did last year at the Rams, they had an exceptional inside pass rusher, and so you can be very disruptive and at times you don't have to rush. You don't have to blitz all the time. You can only rush four and get a lot of things done. I think he has something similar here. He's got some good pass rushers and again, based on how they feel about it will dictate the coverages. If you can play some form of cover two, two-zone or two-man, and limit the quarterback's time, you can be very effective. The pass rush really is key to helping the secondary, but then it is vice versa. If the secondary is on and is doing the things it can, it'll help the pass rush."