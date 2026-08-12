Why ESPN's Mina Kimes Has Chargers as 'Super Bowl Contender' Heading Into 2026 Season

There's been a lot of buzz around the Chargers in Year 3 under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
And Mina Kimes didn't hold back on how high the potential really is heading into 2026.
"Ceiling is Super Bowl," Kimes told Chargers.com "It's a Super Bowl contender.
"If you're listing the teams that have a realistic shot at it, I think L.A. is in the mix," Kimes added.
The ESPN NFL analyst recently visited Chargers Training Camp and got an up-close view of the team ahead of what she believes is a big year ahead.
As for why that is, there are plenty of areas Kimes will be interested in following once the season starts.
But, as has been the case since February, the intrigue starts with the offensive side of the ball.
"I'd like to be a hipster," Kimes joked. "But it's the offense."
The pairing of Mike McDaniel with the Chargers has been a hot topic throughout the NFL all offseason, including with Kimes on TV.
The list of which offensive players will benefit the most is long, Kimes said, whether you point to quarterback Justin Herbert or the multitude of skill players who will have a major opportunity.
All eyes are on the Chargers offense this season.
"It's one of the hottest topics of the entire offseason," Kimes said. "We've talked about it a ton on "NFL Live", everybody is so excited to see what Mike McDaniel does here with these weapons, some of the guys he brought in, the evolution of it, how it helps Justin Herbert. I would also add how it helps some of the existing wide receivers, I'll be optimistic and interested.
"I feel like the entire NFL media is going to be watching Week 1 very closely," Kimes added.
Check out the best photos from the eleventh day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
McDaniel brings a long track record of success to the Bolts, but the chance to work with Herbert is something Kimes is fired up about.
"You saw how explosive that offense in Miami was at its peak," Kimes said. "I think the ceiling is extremely high, but you could also argue take that offense and the ceiling is raised even further have a quarterback with Justin Herbert's capabilities.
"That's to me what I'm most interested in," Kimes added. "Everyone talks about the impact he'll have on Justin in terms of giving him more layups, easier reads, the fact he'll be playing faster."
It goes both ways, too, as she believes there could be another level to McDaniel's offense we can see with a quarterback like Herbert.
"I'm also interested in seeing how Justin affects Mike McDaniel because he's never really had a quarterback capable of using the entire field the way Herbert does, in addition to his athleticism," Kimes said. "I think you can see a mutually beneficial relationship."
Kimes pointed to skill players like Omarion Hampton who will greatly benefit from having a revamped offensive line and Ladd McConkey, who will both benefit from McDaniel's scheme.
However, she also mentioned another Chargers wide receiver in Quentin Johnston, who could have more opportunities doing what he did best during his days at TCU.
"Quentin Johnston, who had a great year last season and was kind of slept on in some ways," Kimes said. "I'm really interested in seeing how Mike uses him and gets him opportunities to get him yards after the catch.
"It was something I really loved about his game in college, his ability to generate explosives with the ball in his hands," Kimes added. "I think that's something we could see more of with Mike McDaniel."
There is plenty of intrigue on the opposite side of the ball, too, with Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary taking over what's been a successful unit.
A lot is left unknown until the season arrives as far as what the new defensive play caller brings, but Kimes knows Derwin James will be a big part of it.
"Derwin's always Exhibit A in terms of straw that stirs the drink, but also the weapon if they are blitzing more, if they are playing more man so he's a key to that," Kimes said.
How O'Leary's approach differs, and in what capacity that looks like, remains to be seen as the regular season plays out.
However, Kimes does believe a big Daiyan Henley season will play a big part in whatever he wants to achieve in all phases.
"I'm interested in Daiyan Henley," Kimes said. "He flashed so much potential early on, I know he had a difficult year last year.
Kimes added: "I'm excited for him to bounce back because I think his potential is so high, but I also feel like the role he'll play on this defense is important."
The analyst believes the Chargers potential is as high as it could be heading into the regular season, including surely battling for the AFC West crown.
How the defense remains one of the best units in the NFL will surely have a hand in that as well though, as that unit coupled with a top offense could mean nothing but great things in 2026.
"The division feels open," Kimes said. "I think everyone, correctly, expects the offense to take a step this season and potentially be a top 10 unit.
"I think my bigger question is I want to see is, Jesse Minter, fantastic defensive coach, got a head coaching job for a reason," Kimes added. "Can you continue what he built and not show any regression there?"