Why ESPN's Mina Kimes Has Chargers as 'Super Bowl Contender' Heading Into 2026 Season

There is plenty of intrigue on the opposite side of the ball, too, with Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary taking over what's been a successful unit.

A lot is left unknown until the season arrives as far as what the new defensive play caller brings, but Kimes knows Derwin James will be a big part of it.

"Derwin's always Exhibit A in terms of straw that stirs the drink, but also the weapon if they are blitzing more, if they are playing more man so he's a key to that," Kimes said.

How O'Leary's approach differs, and in what capacity that looks like, remains to be seen as the regular season plays out.

However, Kimes does believe a big Daiyan Henley season will play a big part in whatever he wants to achieve in all phases.

"I'm interested in Daiyan Henley," Kimes said. "He flashed so much potential early on, I know he had a difficult year last year.

Kimes added: "I'm excited for him to bounce back because I think his potential is so high, but I also feel like the role he'll play on this defense is important."

The analyst believes the Chargers potential is as high as it could be heading into the regular season, including surely battling for the AFC West crown.

How the defense remains one of the best units in the NFL will surely have a hand in that as well though, as that unit coupled with a top offense could mean nothing but great things in 2026.

"The division feels open," Kimes said. "I think everyone, correctly, expects the offense to take a step this season and potentially be a top 10 unit.