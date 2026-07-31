Why Mike McDaniel Has Been Impressed With Justin Herbert Early in Chargers Training Camp

McDaniel enjoying time as OC

McDaniel is reveling in a change of pace these days.

While McDaniel is in his second stint as an offensive coordinator, it's his first as the play caller as he did not call plays during his time in San Francisco.

And after four years as the Dolphins Head Coach, McDaniel detailed Friday what the difference is between now and his team as a head coach.

"I think it's a cool opportunity to isolate and focus your thoughts," McDaniel said. "There's so much valuable information, experience and challenging things that come on your plate when you have all the roles and responsibilities of a head coach."

Having to solely focus on the offensive side of the ball has allowed the coordinator to really spend a lot more time on the scheme and many other things, too.

That's not to say it feels different to not be a head coach, as he's spent the majority of his coaching career in a variety of other roles and has gone all in to make the most of it with the Bolts.

"Isolating on schematics a little more and focusing on 50 percent of the team, it gives you an opportunity to really iron things out that maybe you wouldn't have time for in the past," McDaniel said. "For me, I've approached each and every job, I don't feel entitled to any role so I think it's important that I lead by example and attack whatever my role is and that's always been the same.

"I've had the majority of my career not being a head coach, this is my 20th year in the league and 16 of those I wasn't a head coach," McDaniel added.

Not much has changed but the role, and McDaniel is taking full advantage of everything it's allowing him to do.

"It's a different sort of challenge because it's a new role and responsibility, you're trying to really put yourself out there and really lean into these guys so they can learn you and you can learn them," McDaniel said. "It's been very cool with this opportunity because we have a lot of really talented players, a lot of guys that really want to be great.