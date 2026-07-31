Why Mike McDaniel Has Been Impressed With Justin Herbert Early in Chargers Training Camp

The Chargers have wrapped up Day 3 of Training Camp in El Segundo.
Below are three takeaways from Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel and wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey following Friday's media availability:
Letting it rip
Mike McDaniel was absent at Thursday's practice due to a funeral, but his first priority Friday was watching the film back of that session.
The Chargers Offensive Coordinator couldn't have been more impressed, especially with Justin Herbert.
"I was eager, watched it very early in the morning [Friday]," McDaniel said. "And it fired me up.
"He spoke to me through the tape," he added about the Chargers franchise quarterback.
Herbert was on fire at Thursday's training camp practice, connecting on a number of throws deep down the sideline and over the middle for explosive gains.
But what McDaniel saw on the tape was much more than Herbert's well-known arm talent on display.
The Chargers Offensive Coordinator praised the quarterback's willingness to throw with more anticipation, something McDaniel has challenged Herbert to do throughout this offseason.
"A lot of things I'm asking him to do take him out of his comfort zone, meaning guys with arm talent like he has — such a strong arm and great field vision — you want to protect the ball and want to confirm something before you throw it," McDaniel said. "I'm challenging him to expedite that process and not confirm and let his feet talk to him and rip the ball.
"There were a couple times — one in particular on a throw to Ladd — where he expressed to me today, 'Yeah, I was a little nervous throwing it that early.' But that's where you grow," he added. "In the front stages, I'm not worried about completion percentage. I'm not worried about picks, I'm worried about exposing yourself and challenging yourself."
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Another key offseason topic of Herbert's footwork in the shotgun has also been rounding into form and was apparent with his display in that practice.
The Chargers quarterback spoke to the media to open camp and mentioned he spent most of the past month throwing to his brother Patrick, a tight end on the Jaguars roster, which allowed him to arrive to camp and feel natural in the movements.
That type of work away from the facility was something McDaniel appreciated, as it impressed him how he took initiative and has owned the adjustments.
"I'm very clear on the front end that my expectation is that it's cleaner when we come back," McDaniel said. "He took the opportunity to impress me and fired me up in another way because he's entering into owning things we that just introduced to him in the spring.
"For a team and an entire offense, you need people across the board who are approaching it that way," McDaniel continued. "And it's that much more important when you're franchise quarterback is operating that way.
He added: "He wasn't the only guy — there were plenty of guys — but he stood out in terms of his comfort level in all the things we're asking him to do [that are] new."
It continues to be a process and there are plenty more camp practices on the way, but McDaniel has clearly been impressed with what Herbert has put on display in late July.
"I was extremely happy. It was a very encouraging day of drills," McDaniel said of Thursday's practice. "I thought he had maybe four or five 'firsts' in action of things that we've been emphasizing since I got here.
"You're counting on every player to take those incremental steps and in that process, challenging yourself and making yourself a little uncomfortable," McDaniel added. "Ultimately, if you're trying to play it safe, no one grows. He really went after it."
McDaniel enjoying time as OC
McDaniel is reveling in a change of pace these days.
While McDaniel is in his second stint as an offensive coordinator, it's his first as the play caller as he did not call plays during his time in San Francisco.
And after four years as the Dolphins Head Coach, McDaniel detailed Friday what the difference is between now and his team as a head coach.
"I think it's a cool opportunity to isolate and focus your thoughts," McDaniel said. "There's so much valuable information, experience and challenging things that come on your plate when you have all the roles and responsibilities of a head coach."
Having to solely focus on the offensive side of the ball has allowed the coordinator to really spend a lot more time on the scheme and many other things, too.
That's not to say it feels different to not be a head coach, as he's spent the majority of his coaching career in a variety of other roles and has gone all in to make the most of it with the Bolts.
"Isolating on schematics a little more and focusing on 50 percent of the team, it gives you an opportunity to really iron things out that maybe you wouldn't have time for in the past," McDaniel said. "For me, I've approached each and every job, I don't feel entitled to any role so I think it's important that I lead by example and attack whatever my role is and that's always been the same.
"I've had the majority of my career not being a head coach, this is my 20th year in the league and 16 of those I wasn't a head coach," McDaniel added.
Not much has changed but the role, and McDaniel is taking full advantage of everything it's allowing him to do.
"It's a different sort of challenge because it's a new role and responsibility, you're trying to really put yourself out there and really lean into these guys so they can learn you and you can learn them," McDaniel said. "It's been very cool with this opportunity because we have a lot of really talented players, a lot of guys that really want to be great.
"I just apply the same pressures that I would apply to myself as a head coach in this current role," McDaniel added. "It's a cool opportunity. I'm a fan of schematics and football, so being able to hone in on that a little bit more has been fun."
Wide receivers embracing adjustment process
The adjustment to McDaniel's new scheme is obvious with the wide receivers, too.
After what was a long spring of learning new techniques that will maximize McDaniel's offense, the group feels like they're in a good spot to open camp.
"So far I feel like we're pretty good," Quentin Johnston said. "Obviously, we're nowhere near where we need to be at yet, but the season isn't here yet.
"We're still working at it day by day, but as far as right now, I feel like we're pretty good thus far," Johnston added.
The unit has made their splash plays early on, including an explosive Day 2 on Thursday that saw a number of long completions.
There has been more and more adjustments along the way, however, such as getting the timing down and an emphasis on the receivers moving their head to the quarterback quicker.
Overall though, it's a process that each of them have been getting comfortable with, even for players like McConkey, who missed some time during spring.
"It's been an adjustment," McConkey said. "Really just learning that new offense, I didn't get all those reps in OTAs. It's a little bit of a different element of looking at it on the page and, 'Oh yeah, I know it.' Then here in the huddle lining up fast and going.
"Just learning to process that, hearing it more, getting more comfortable with it," McConkey added. "I'm loving the offense, I'm loving what we're doing and I know it's only going to get more dynamic."
Part of the excitement that comes with McDaniel's offense? The track record that speaks for itself.
It's no secret that the offense has proven to be capable of big things, which is one of the many reasons the players continue to work through it with excitement.
"I think if you hang around with Mike and listen to him talk, you'll gain some confidence just the way he's confident in himself and his ability," McConkey said. "He instills that in us and lets us go out and make plays. I think that's something I've been very appreciative of.
"He's got the tape that speaks for it and the numbers to speak for it, it's like let's get this stuff right," McConkey added. "We'll really blow those numbers out of the water."