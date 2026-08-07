Chargers Training Camp Report: Intensity Picks Up in Full Pads

That's a wrap on Day 8 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp.

The Chargers held a 90-plus minute practice at The Bolt on Thursday, going in full pads for the first time in camp.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary noted it's time to "find out who's who" at this point in camp.

The Bolts have an off day on Friday before getting back to work Saturday in preparation for Thursday's preseason opener in Houston.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Thursday's practice:

1. Eboigbe, Burke shine in 1-on-1 drills

Things got a real Thursday as the Chargers put full pads on and held 1-on-1 drills in the trenches for the first time.

Defensively, Justin Eboigbe was among the standouts with a pair of pass-rush wins as he got past Branson Taylor and Travis Burke.

Eboigbe later flashed in full-team drills with constant disruption and a pass breakup, and turned heads in a kickoff coverage drill when he popped returner Jaret Patterson.

"He's in, at, or near the top," O'Leary said about Eboigbe's place in the defensive line room. "Another guy, I feel like I repeat myself sometimes just because we have a lot of great guys, but he's a dude that is going to be the best version of him every day.

"He's going to max out. No matter what that ceiling is for him, he's going to try and reach it," O'Leary added. "He's been incredibly impressive, he gives us pass rush ability inside. I'm excited to see him this year."

Jamaree Caldwell also had a good practice with a 1-in-1 win against Logan Taylor.

Elsewhere on defense, edge rushers Nadame Tucker and Kyle Kennard each had clean wins while Garmon Randolph had a pair of good reps.

"Very competitive group," O'Leary said of the edge rusher room. "Those young guys are trying to catch those veterans."

In team drills, Tuli Tuipulotu had a strong stop for no gain on an Omarion Hampton run while Bud Dupree and Del'Shawn Phillips teamed up for a tackle for loss.

Caldwell notched a tackle for loss in an 11-on-11 period and Kennard had a sack.

Of note, the Chargers held a full-team period at the end of practice with the reserves that included live tackling to the ground.

Offensively, center Tyler Biadasz won his lone rep, but the real standouts were Taylor and Burke.

Although Taylor lost that initial rep to Eboigbe, he responded well by holding firm against TeRah Edwards along the interior.

And while Randolph then bested Taylor, he reset and ended his session with a solid win against Tucker.

Burke lost his initial rep as Kennard got the better of him.

But the rookie fourth-round tackle then got red hot and ripped of four wining reps in a row, besting Akheem Mesidor, Kennard twice and then Randolph.