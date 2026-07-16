 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Who is Chargers Most Important Newcomer Ahead of 2026 Season?

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently tabbed Mike McDaniel as the Chargers most intriguing fresh face 

Jul 16, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

260716_McDanielBuzz

The Chargers had a busy offseason by signing a plethora of free agents before adding eight more players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But which newcomer within the organization is the most important heading into the regular season?

That was the question recently posed by The Athletic, with Chargers writer Daniel Popper opting to go with a new coach for his answer.

Popper tabbed Mike McDaniel as the most intriguing fresh face, noting the new Chargers Offensive Coordinator will be tasked with helping elevate Justin Herbert's overall game in 2026.

Popper wrote:

Despite entering free agency among the league leaders in cap space, the Chargers did not make a big splash this offseason. The decisive move, in their eyes, was hiring McDaniel to replace Greg Roman as Jim Harbaugh's offensive play caller. More than anything, McDaniel is in Los Angeles to get the most out of Justin Herbert in the biggest moments. Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs in his career, including first-round clunkers in each of the past two seasons. How McDaniel fares will tell the story of this Chargers season.

McDaniel spent the past four seasons as the Dolphins Head Coach, compiling a 35-33 record that included an 11-win campaign in 2023.

He also led Miami back-to-back playoff appearances, something the franchise had not experienced in over 20 years.

McDaniel was the 49ers Offensive Coordinator in 2021 after spending the previous three seasons as the team's Run Game Coordinator.

Over those four years, the 49ers racked up the sixth-most rushing yards (8,538), were tied for seventh with 237 total explosive rushes of 10-plus yards and had the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (71).

McDaniel's passion for the ground game mirrors that of Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

"He likes to run the ball and I am, by trade, I spent a good portion of my career being in charge of the run game and being the run game coordinator," McDaniel said earlier this offseason. "I think you're always playing to your skillsets and each team that you're on has a different array of them.

"I think some of my run game prowess in the past has been different solutions for light boxes when you're adept to pass, to run the ball," McDaniel added. "That core foundational belief that football is inside out, prioritizing the line of scrimmage play and being able to win games when you have a lead with nine minutes to go in the game and you can keep the defense off the field. I think those types of things, that's where the like-minded football 101, core values of football kind of overlap."

But, as Popper alluded to, the big focus with McDaniel will be how he helps Herbert take his game to new heights in 2026.

The quarterback already had a tweaked offseason as he focused on his footwork in the shotgun formation and took fewer throwing reps than in previous years.

The mission now will be for Herbert to thrive during the 2026 season, with the end goal being postseason success for all involved.

"[We want] to have the strongest version of himself down the stretch of the season in December and January," McDaniel said.

Related Content

news

Derwin James Checks in at No. 2 on ESPN's Annual Best Safety Rankings

James, who has back-to-back All-Pro selections, moved up four spots from last year and ranked among the best players at his position

news

Where Do the Chargers Rank Among Best NFL Starting Lineups in 2026?

ESPN experts were tasked with individually ranking every lineup in the league, as well as their biggest strengths and X-factors

news

Which Chargers Players Made Pro Football Network's Top 100 Players List?

A total of four members of the Chargers checked in on the annual list

news

Justin Herbert Lands on ESPN's Annual Best Quarterback Rankings

The Chargers quarterback came in at No. 7 on the outlet's annual list

news

Joe Alt Ranked in Top 10 of ESPN's Best Offensive Tackles

Rashawn Slater was an honorable mention in ESPN's annual rankings

news

What's the Chargers Biggest Position Battle Ahead of Training Camp?

The Athletic recently said the Chargers offensive line will be in focus during training camp later this month

news

How the Chargers Earned ESPN's Top Grades for 2026 Offseason Moves

ESPN's Seth Walder recently lauded the moves Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and his staff made this offseason

news

Why the Chargers Can Capture the AFC West Title in 2026

Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently outlined the case for why the Chargers could capture the division in Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh

news

Who's a Rookie to Watch at 2026 Chargers Training Camp?

ESPN's Kris Rhim recently tackled a handful of Chargers questions ahead of training camp later this month

news

Why Derwin James is Among the NFL's Most Versatile Players

The Athletic recently tabbed the Chargers safety in their top 10 list of most versatile players in the league

news

Chargers To Host 49ers in Joint Practice on August 18

The Chargers will host the 49ers in a joint practice before the teams meet during the preseason

Advertising