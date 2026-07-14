Where Do the Chargers Rank Among Best NFL Starting Lineups in 2026?

The Chargers have built themselves quite the roster over the last couple of years.
And heading into 2026 Training Camp, that overall lineup should have them in the playoff mix once again.
ESPN NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder were recently tasked with individually ranking every starting lineup in the league, considering factors such as talent, age and production.
For the Chargers, they've been able to build a strong core of youth and star power both through the draft and free agency — but it's spearheaded by what they have out at tackle.
Clay believes the Chargers biggest strength in the lineup is what they boast at offensive tackle with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, each of whom have shown they can perform at an elite level.
With two stars at a premium position like that, it was an easy choice for the analyst.
Clay wrote:
Rashawn Slater (patellar tendon) missed every game and Joe Alt (ankle) was limited to 294 snaps in what was a lost 2025 season for perhaps the league's best tackle duo. Both are expected to be healthy for 2026, and that is massive news for a Chargers team that finished last in pass block win rate (53.9%) and 31st in run block win rate (68.9%) last season. When they were last healthy together in 2024, Slater was PFF's second-highest graded tackle and ranked 10th among all linemen in run block win rate, and Alt (then a rookie) ranked seventh in pass block win rate and 14th in run block win rate among 80 qualified tackles.
Check out the best photos from Day 3 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026
The experts' overall composite rankings landed the Chargers in the top half of the NFL at No. 13.
But perhaps one of their lesser known names could be a figure in unlocking the ceiling on the offensive side of the ball.
Schatz tabbed Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar as his non-starter to know, as he could play a key role in opening up Mike McDaniel’s offense in 2026.
Schatz wrote:
Kolar had only 10 catches for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore last season, but the Chargers didn't bring him in to be a receiver. Los Angeles handed him a three-year, $24.3 million contract to block, part of the leaguewide rise in the value of blocking tight ends. You'll see a lot of Kolar in 12 and 13 personnel, as the Ravens averaged 5.7 yards per carry with Kolar on the field last season and 4.7 yards per carry without him.
As far as what this lineup means heading into the new season, Walder pinpointed a position that he believes will make a big difference in how the team fares.
He identified the edge room as the team's biggest X-factor, as they can play a big part in the Chargers defense continuing their strong play under new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary.
Walder wrote:
Can Khalil Mack deliver again at age 35? Can Akheem Mesidor be disruptive as a rookie? If the answer to those questions is yes, that would go a long way toward helping a Chargers defense that lost former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.