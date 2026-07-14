Where Do the Chargers Rank Among Best NFL Starting Lineups in 2026?

The Chargers have built themselves quite the roster over the last couple of years.

And heading into 2026 Training Camp, that overall lineup should have them in the playoff mix once again.

ESPN NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder were recently tasked with individually ranking every starting lineup in the league, considering factors such as talent, age and production.

For the Chargers, they've been able to build a strong core of youth and star power both through the draft and free agency — but it's spearheaded by what they have out at tackle.

Clay believes the Chargers biggest strength in the lineup is what they boast at offensive tackle with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, each of whom have shown they can perform at an elite level.

With two stars at a premium position like that, it was an easy choice for the analyst.

Clay wrote: