Why The Athletic Believes Chargers Offense is Poised to Breakout in 2026

McDaniel guided the Dolphins to No. 8 in passing yards and total offense over his four seasons, including a top-ranked unit in 2023, so there's no doubt about what he's capable of as a playcaller.

But his impact was already felt on a day-to-day basis during the Chargers offseason program.

The topic of footwork was prevalent all spring, as McDaniel has worked with Herbert on "finding the margins" to make him a better and more efficient player.

Nguyen sees this tweak having a sizable impact, not just on the Chargers offense, but on Herbert himself over a long season.

Nguyen wrote:

Herbert has scrambled more than he ever has in his career in the past few seasons, and his ability to create has kept the Chargers offense afloat. Since 2024, Herbert ranks sixth in the league in scramble rate (6.5 percent). With McDaniel, Herbert will cut down his average time to throw. He's already been adjusting his footwork to get rid of the ball quicker. Herbert played in an offense as a rookie that emphasized the quick game, but McDaniel's scheme will create space for YAC. However, there will be a give-and-take; you don't want to neuter a quarterback with the physical ability of Herbert, so expect McDaniel to throw downfield much more than he did in Miami.

McDaniel has a history of teaching this type of footwork change to numerous quarterbacks, including Matt Ryan in his 2016 MVP season.

Add in the personnel that McDaniel now has to work with, and there's a number of different groupings and options at his disposal that gives the Chargers offense enormous potential.

If things break the right way from a health standpoint, Nguyen could see the unit ending up in the upper echelon of the NFL.

Nguyen wrote:

The Chargers addressed McDaniel's wishlist, signing his fullback in Miami, Alec Ingold, and blocking tight end Charlie Kolar. Although tight end Oronde Gadsden II displayed explosive ability as a receiver as a rookie, don't be surprised if Kolar is the starter while Gadsden rotates in on passing situations or multiple tight end sets. The Chargers also signed David Njoku and can line up in three-tight-end sets, which is the latest offensive trend.