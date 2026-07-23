Why The Athletic Believes Chargers Offense is Poised to Breakout in 2026

There's been plenty of excitement expressed over the last few months about what the Chargers offense could look like in 2026, especially with Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Justin Herbert leading the charge.
Count Ted Nguyen as someone who believes the Bolts could field a top-tier unit.
Nguyen recently looked around the NFL for which offenses are shaping up to breakout in 2026, with The Athletic Senior Writer identifying the Bolts as one of those teams.
The McDaniel-Herbert pairing is one reason why, but Nguyen also believes the supporting cast has shaped up to fit the team perfectly.
Nguyen wrote:
This should finally be the year when we don't have to wonder why Justin Herbert doesn't have the help he needs. Mike McDaniel is a top-tier offensive coordinator who will scheme up more layups for Herbert than he's ever had in his career. His receiving corps is full of young, talented receivers like Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris, and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston has emerged as a useful player.
Some have criticized the Chargers for not adding enough to the offensive line, but getting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back gives them one of the best tackle duos in the league, and signing center Tyler Biadasz was a godsend. Center is a vital position in outside-zone systems.
McDaniel guided the Dolphins to No. 8 in passing yards and total offense over his four seasons, including a top-ranked unit in 2023, so there's no doubt about what he's capable of as a playcaller.
But his impact was already felt on a day-to-day basis during the Chargers offseason program.
The topic of footwork was prevalent all spring, as McDaniel has worked with Herbert on "finding the margins" to make him a better and more efficient player.
Nguyen sees this tweak having a sizable impact, not just on the Chargers offense, but on Herbert himself over a long season.
Nguyen wrote:
Herbert has scrambled more than he ever has in his career in the past few seasons, and his ability to create has kept the Chargers offense afloat. Since 2024, Herbert ranks sixth in the league in scramble rate (6.5 percent). With McDaniel, Herbert will cut down his average time to throw. He's already been adjusting his footwork to get rid of the ball quicker. Herbert played in an offense as a rookie that emphasized the quick game, but McDaniel's scheme will create space for YAC. However, there will be a give-and-take; you don't want to neuter a quarterback with the physical ability of Herbert, so expect McDaniel to throw downfield much more than he did in Miami.
McDaniel has a history of teaching this type of footwork change to numerous quarterbacks, including Matt Ryan in his 2016 MVP season.
Add in the personnel that McDaniel now has to work with, and there's a number of different groupings and options at his disposal that gives the Chargers offense enormous potential.
If things break the right way from a health standpoint, Nguyen could see the unit ending up in the upper echelon of the NFL.
Nguyen wrote:
The Chargers addressed McDaniel's wishlist, signing his fullback in Miami, Alec Ingold, and blocking tight end Charlie Kolar. Although tight end Oronde Gadsden II displayed explosive ability as a receiver as a rookie, don't be surprised if Kolar is the starter while Gadsden rotates in on passing situations or multiple tight end sets. The Chargers also signed David Njoku and can line up in three-tight-end sets, which is the latest offensive trend.
The Chargers' offense has versatile chess pieces, a mad-scientist play caller pushing the buttons and a freak of nature at quarterback. Health, which has been an issue for the Chargers, is the only obstacle that could stand in the way of being a top five offense.